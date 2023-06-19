LARAMIE – Legendary basketball coach Jim Brandenburg, the architect of some of the greatest teams in Wyoming Cowboys history, has died. He was 87.

Brandenburg, who took over a program in 1979 that had posted an 84-126 overall record, including a dismal 29-93 (.312) conference mark over the previous eight seasons, led the Cowboys to three Western Athletic Conference regular-season championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances during his nine seasons in Laramie.

“His attention to detail and his drive to win,” longtime UW sports information director and radio color man Kevin McKinney said Monday when asked what stood out about Brandenburg. “He took over a program that was not in very good shape. … I’ll say this, he was a tough-minded guy. I don’t think he was probably the easiest guy in the world to play for. But if you did what he wanted you to do, you could pretty much rest assured you’d be successful.”

UW’s 1986-87 team led by Fennis Dembo, Eric Leckner and Sean Dent defeated UCLA to advance to the Sweet 16 a season after the Pokes finished as the NIT runner-up. The Cowboys posted 48 wins over the two-year span to get the program in the national spotlight.

“For all intents and purposes that group created a national brand,” UW athletics director Tom Burman said. “I mean, I have an old Sports Illustrated preseason basketball issue (with Dembo on the cover) from 1987 behind my desk. It says No. 1 preseason was Kentucky, No. 2 was Wyoming, No. 3 was Duke. So for a moment in time, we were a brand that was part of those discussions.

“That’s incredible, and it took great talent, great coaching, great commitment and they accomplished some amazing things.”

Before those memorable March runs, Brandenburg had to rebuild the program. That started by convincing two players he inherited from Don DeVoe’s staff, Charles Bradley and Kenneth Ollie, not to transfer.

Brandenburg told the dynamic duo they would win the WAC if they stayed. UW accomplished the feat during the 1980-81 season, finishing 24-6 overall and 13-3 in conference play.

“It sounded like Bradley and Ollie were going to leave the program after Devoe went to Tennessee, and Jim’s first priority was to re-recruit those two guys,” McKinney said. “He built everything around them and from then on, it was history. He continued to get good players because he had a good program.”

The Cowboys beat No. 15 BYU 86-84 in overtime and No. 7 Utah 53-50 inside a rowdy Fieldhouse. UW finished the regular season tied with the Utes atop the standings.

“They were fun to watch. Those teams got out on so many steals for dunks. They were a physical team and so good at defensive rebounding,” Burman said. “To me, the greatest basketball weekend was in the Fieldhouse when BYU and Utah came in. It was (BYU’s) Danny Ainge, Charles Bradley, and also Utah with Danny Vranes and Tom Chambers on that team. It was just really good basketball.”

The Pokes beat Howard in the first round for the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory since 1952 before losing to Illinois in the second round.

UW returned to the bracket after a dominant 14-2 run to the 1981-82 WAC championship. Brandenburg’s bruising team, led by center Bill Garnett, defeated USC in the first round before losing 51-43 to Georgetown.

The Hoyas made it to the national championship game that season with a young Patrick Ewing.

“Bill Garnett had one of those tough games, but even without him producing the Cowboys were still within reach,” McKinney recalled. “It kind of demonstrated what level the program was on at that time. Obviously, everybody knows how good Georgetown was and what a national program it was, but the Cowboys were always prepared. Jim said games are won with rebounding and defense, and that’s how we played. Our defense was just outstanding. He got guys that would play that way and to fit his style, but they were also excellent basketball players, and he just made them better.

“That game did stand out because we were within reach, and it really felt when it was over that had Bill had a regular game, we would have won that game.”

Brandenburg, who was born on Dec. 10, 1935, in Topeka, Kansas, and grew up in San Antonio, Texas, remembers being influenced by the Kenny Sailors story. The UW icon is credited with inventing the jump shot and led the Cowboys to the 1943 national championship.

“I heard of Kenny Sailors,” Brandenburg said in the book ‘Cowboy Up: Kenny Sailors, the jump shot and Wyoming’s championship basketball history.’ “Most of the high school coaches in Texas were still teaching the underhanded free throw or the two-handed push shot. We were just starting to develop the one-handed set shot, more the one-handed step shot and the step-back one-hander.”

Brandenburg ended up playing at UW’s rival, Colorado State (1953-58), before becoming a high school coach in San Antonio and then Denver. He was an assistant at Montana under Jud Heathcote for six seasons before taking over as head coach when his mentor left for Michigan State.

After winning the Big Sky championship during the 1977-78 season, Brandenburg left the Grizzlies for UW. His early success helped the athletic department raise money and momentum for the $15 million Arena-Auditorium.

“He was really the catalyst for the Arena-Auditorium,” McKinney said. “The teams that he had with Bradley and Ollie; they really built the arena. I wonder if we’d still be in the Fieldhouse without those guys.”

As the program was transitioning from the Fieldhouse to the Arena-Auditorium, Brandenburg was able to go back to his roots to recruit Dembo – who is still UW’s all-time leading scorer – from San Antonio.

UW won a share of the WAC title with UTEP in 1986 and defeated Texas A&M, Loyola Marymount, Clemson and Florida in the NIT before losing to Ohio State in the title game in Madison Square Garden.

The Pokes won the WAC Tournament in 1987, including a 64-62 victory over host New Mexico in the championship game in the Pit, to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament where they knocked off Virginia and UCLA before falling to eventual runner-up UNLV in the Sweet 16.

Current UW head coach Jeff Linder’s team wore the throwback uniforms from the era last season. Dembo’s No. 34 and Sailor’s No. 4 are the program’s only retired jerseys.

“Those were great teams. I mean, Coach (Jim) Brandenburg and those guys, they guarded people,” Linder said. “You had Fennis Dembo, Eric Leckner, but the Sean Dent’s of the world, the guys that did the dirty work knowing that’s where winning lies.

“It was good to honor those guys. Our guys were excited to wear those, I just wish we would have played a little bit better in them.”

Even though Dembo, Leckner and Dent were returning for their senior seasons, Brandenburg decided to leave UW to take a job at rival San Diego State. Benny Dees finished the 1987-88 campaign 26-6 overall with an NCAA Tournament appearance during his first season with the Cowboys.

McKinney received a phone call in the middle of the night from a San Diego reporter about Brandenburg’s decision. At first he thought it was a practical joke.

“I had many visits with Jim after he left and just about every visit he would bring up his regret, as he called it, going to San Diego State,” McKinney said. “He always said he was upset at the time with the administration for whatever reason. He said never make a decision when you’re mad. He goes, ‘A day later or a day before, I might not have gone to San Diego State.’

“He had to have unique guys who would play for him, and he didn’t have those guys out there. They just didn’t fit his style or his way, so it didn’t work out for him. He was perfectly built for Wyoming and what Wyoming could attract athlete wise, mentality wise and toughness wise.”

Brandenburg posted a 176-97 record and earned WAC coach of the year three times during his nine seasons at UW. He had a 52-87 record in five seasons at SDSU.

“Was it the right decision? No,” Brandenburg said of his decision to leave UW. “But I left the program in far better shape than I found it.”

Three of Brandenburg’s most skilled players – Bradley, Garnett and Leckner – were first-round NBA draft picks. Dembo was an early second-round pick (No. 30 overall).

Brandenburg's Cowboys hung their hat on defense, leading the WAC on that end of the floor six times.

Burman was a young student manager for Brandenburg during the run.

“He was an extremely intense man. Probably the most intense coach I’ve ever been around, but also incredibly intelligent and saw the game differently than other people could see the game,” Burman said. “He was obviously passionate about a few things in basketball that were part of his core, including defensive rebounding. So he preached that constantly. If you look back in the annals of history, he was always one of the top defensive coaches with that matchup zone and the rebounding margin.

“He was a tough, competitive, attention-to-detail, no-nonsense kind of person.”

Brandenburg would return to Laramie to be inducted into the UW Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000 and also when his 1986-87 squad was enshrined. He also successfully lobbied the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame to induct Sailors in 2012 before the jump shot pioneer died four years later.