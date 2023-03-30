LARAMIE – Marc Rodgers was promoted to full-time assistant last year after helping lure three Pac-12 transfers to Wyoming.

That experiment failed miserably when USC transfers Ethan Anderson and Max Agbonkpolo and UCLA transfer Jake Kyman quit the team in February.

Then Makaih Williams, a touted Los Angeles recruit, de-committed from UW.

Now Rodgers is packing his bags after being replaced by Bryston Williams on Thursday.

Linder's 2023-23 coaching staff is now complete with the hiring of Nick Whitmore Monday to fill the vacancy created with Sundance Wicks leaving to be the head coach at Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Williams was an assistant at Indiana State for two seasons and previously spent time in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons.

“Bryston brings great energy and passion that our staff and players will see right away,” Linder said in a release. “He has a diverse skill set working in various levels of college basketball and with his experience in the NBA. Bryston is a great addition and will make an impact on this program.”

Linder and his reshuffled staff still have nine available scholarships to fill with eight players entering the portal in the aftermath of the 9-22 finish.

UW received a verbal commitment from Fullerton (California) College transfer guard Kobe Newton on Monday.

“I want to thank Coach Linder for the opportunity to be a part of a great program,” Williams said. “My family and I are excited to be a part of the Laramie community and the entire State of Wyoming. When you get a chance to surround yourself with great people that help you grow, you don’t want to pass those opportunities up. It will be a special and great experience.”

Williams, a standout player at Northwest Missouri State, spent three seasons as an assistant coach for the Pistons. His duties included developing the team’s mechanical shooting program, pre- and post-practice workouts, film breakdown and post-game reports.

In 2017-18, Williams spent time with the Memphis Hustle of the NBA G-League. He was an essential part of the game plan prep for the Hustle. He also worked as in player development.

UW stated that Rodgers is “pursuing other opportunities in basketball" after being promoted from director of recruiting to full-time assistant seven months ago.