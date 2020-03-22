Jeff Linder wants Wyoming to have 'the best home-court advantage' in the nation

LARAMIE — Instead of getting ready to embark on his fifth season at Northern Colorado, Jeff Linder is preparing for his first at Wyoming.

The primary reason for that is a familiar one in the results-based business of being a Division I college basketball coach: Winning. Or in UW’s case, a lack thereof.

Linder’s success at UNC made him a prime target for UW, which hasn’t experienced much of it the last two seasons. Linder, who won 61.5 percent of his games with the Bears (80-50) before being hired at UW last week, is taking over a program that’s won just 17 games the last two seasons.

“I started with Jeff Linder, and I ended with Jeff Linder,” UW athletic director Tom Burman said of his search for Allen Edwards’ successor.

The Cowboys, who finished last in the Mountain West standings this season for the first time since joining the league in 1999, has posted back-to-back single-digit win seasons. That hasn’t happened since UW won just 13 games from 1972-74.

But Linder isn’t exactly preaching patience when it comes to turning things around.