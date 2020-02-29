Loss to Fresno State solidifies Wyoming's last-place finish in the Mountain West

TJ Taylor scored 19 points while Jake Hendricks added 13, but it wasn’t enough to keep Wyoming from another loss Saturday as the Cowboys fell 63-55 to Fresno State in both teams’ regular-season finale at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

With the setback, UW finished last in the Mountain West standings for the first time since joining the league in 1999 and will be the No. 11 seed in next week's MW Tournament. The Cowboys' two league wins are also their fewest as a member of the conference.

UW made 10 3-pointers but connected on just nine other shots from the field in shooting 35.8 percent for the game. Jarred Hyder and Niven Hart led Fresno with 11 points each while New Williams chipped in 10 for the Bulldogs, the seventh MW team to sweep the Cowboys this season. Fresno also won the teams' first meeting, 65-50, in Laramie back on Jan. 18.

UW leaned on its defense to take a 22-21 lead at the half, limiting the Bulldogs to 26.9 percent shooting in the first 20 minutes and just 25 percent from 3-point range. The Cowboys weren’t much better from the field early at just a 33.3-percent clip, but Hunter Maldonado’s 3 in the waning seconds gave UW the halftime lead.