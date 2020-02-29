Loss to Fresno State solidifies Wyoming's last-place finish in the Mountain West

TJ Taylor scored 19 points while Jake Hendricks added 13, but it wasn’t enough to keep Wyoming from another loss Saturday as the Cowboys fell 63-55 to Fresno State in both teams’ regular-season finale at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.
With the setback, UW finished last in the Mountain West standings for the first time since joining the league in 1999 and will be the No. 11 seed in next week's MW Tournament. The Cowboys' two league wins are also their fewest as a member of the conference.
UW made 10 3-pointers but connected on just nine other shots from the field in shooting 35.8 percent for the game. Jarred Hyder and Niven Hart led Fresno with 11 points each while New Williams chipped in 10 for the Bulldogs, the seventh MW team to sweep the Cowboys this season. Fresno also won the teams' first meeting, 65-50, in Laramie back on Jan. 18.
You have free articles remaining.
UW leaned on its defense to take a 22-21 lead at the half, limiting the Bulldogs to 26.9 percent shooting in the first 20 minutes and just 25 percent from 3-point range. The Cowboys weren’t much better from the field early at just a 33.3-percent clip, but Hunter Maldonado’s 3 in the waning seconds gave UW the halftime lead.
Taylor scored 17 of his points in the second half and went 4 of 5 from beyond the arc to keep the Cowboys close, but UW was outrebounded 40-30 and didn’t get a single point from its bench. Senior guard A.J. Banks was the Cowboys’ next-highest scorer with nine points.
Nate Grimes added nine points and pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds for Fresno. Maldonado, UW’s leading scorer, was limited to eight points on 3 of 10 shooting.
UW will open MW Tournament play with a third Border War tilt against No. 6 seed Colorado State on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The Cowboys dropped both regular-season meetings to the Rams.