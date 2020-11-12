Low expectations on the outside motivation for Wyoming to 'prove people wrong'

Linder said he doesn’t want to rush his team back to full speed and risk an injury as a result. Conditioning is the primary focus for the Cowboys after the extended layoff.

“Just being really aware of just the mental state of these kids right now and then just making sure that we just try to provide as safe an environment as possible not only from COVID but also just making sure we’re trying to minimize injuries, which sometimes it’s hard to do,” Linder said. “But we’re going to be at a greater risk because these guys are not going to be in as good of shape.”

Point men

UW won’t necessarily utilize a true point guard in what Linder refers to as his positionless system, but Maldonado, sophomore guard Kwane Marble II and freshman guard Marcus Williams will be the players primarily responsible for running the Cowboys' offense this season.

Maldonado was effective as a 6-foot-7 wing last season in averaging 16.4 points and 5.6 rebounds, but his role as a hybrid guard won’t change much this season after also leading the Cowboys in assists (3.9 per game). Marble became one of UW’s primary ball handlers late last season while Williams ran the point during his prep days at Dickinson (Texas) High.