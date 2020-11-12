Low expectations on the outside motivation for Wyoming to 'prove people wrong'

LARAMIE -- Nobody expected much from Jeff Linder’s team in 2006 either.
At the time, Linder was entering his first season as an assistant on Randy Rahe’s staff at Weber State. The Wildcats, with just three players returning from a team that finished 10-17 the year before, were picked in the preseason to finish last in the Big Sky Conference.
Fast forward 14 years, and the outside expectations for Linder’s new team are nearly as low. Before the start of Mountain West basketball's virtual media days earlier this week, Wyoming was picked to finish ninth in the league's preseason media poll. Only Air Force and San Jose State were below the Cowboys in the 11-team conference.
“It was kind of the same situation,” Linder said.
The Cowboys’ place in the preseason pecking order didn’t come as much of a surprise entering Linder’s first season as head coach. UW, which has won just 17 games the last two seasons, finished last in the Mountain West standings last season and has just four players returning following the offseason coaching change.
But many of them, including leading returning scorer and rebounder Hunter Maldonado, were key cogs in helping the Cowboys make a surprise run to the Mountain West tournament semifinals last season. And with new philosophies in place that emphasize 3-point shooting and defending the 3-point line -- Linder’s Northern Colorado team ranked in the top 10 nationally in both categories last season -- there’s a feeling within UW’s camp that the Cowboys’ blend of holdovers and eight newcomers will surprise.
“I think just kind of as we showed everyone at the end of the year, we have the weapons to do it,” Maldonado said. “I think guys use it as motivation. We’re going to go out there and have a chip on our shoulder.”
Weber State blew up those preseason prognostications in 2006 by winning 20 games to capture the Big Sky regular-season championship. It’s all a source of motivation for UW, but the only way for the Cowboys to show this season will be positively different than the last two is by doing it once the games start.
“It’s just a projection, but that’s also motivation for us to try to prove people wrong,” Linder said. “But it’s our job, and rightfully so, to do that.”
Easing back to work
After suspending team activities because of coronavirus-related issues earlier this month, UW returned to practice Wednesday, though the Cowboys are taking it slow.
UW is just 15 days away from its scheduled opener against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 28, but Linder said the Cowboys won’t hold any live team periods for a few days as they hit the reset button after pausing for nearly 10 days. Only one player tested positive for COVID-19, but all players were quarantined during that time out of an abundance of caution.
Linder said he doesn’t want to rush his team back to full speed and risk an injury as a result. Conditioning is the primary focus for the Cowboys after the extended layoff.
“Just being really aware of just the mental state of these kids right now and then just making sure that we just try to provide as safe an environment as possible not only from COVID but also just making sure we’re trying to minimize injuries, which sometimes it’s hard to do,” Linder said. “But we’re going to be at a greater risk because these guys are not going to be in as good of shape.”
Point men
UW won’t necessarily utilize a true point guard in what Linder refers to as his positionless system, but Maldonado, sophomore guard Kwane Marble II and freshman guard Marcus Williams will be the players primarily responsible for running the Cowboys' offense this season.
Maldonado was effective as a 6-foot-7 wing last season in averaging 16.4 points and 5.6 rebounds, but his role as a hybrid guard won’t change much this season after also leading the Cowboys in assists (3.9 per game). Marble became one of UW’s primary ball handlers late last season while Williams ran the point during his prep days at Dickinson (Texas) High.
“(Maldonado) can really see the floor,” Linder said. “Usually the way our offense works, there’s going to be a couple of guys who are going to have the ball in their hands a majority of the time. And the other guys playing off those guys in space and trying to confuse the defense in as many ways as possible.”
Freshman big may play after all
Shortly after Overland (Colorado) High standout Graham Ike signed with UW in the spring, Linder said the freshman center would redshirt this season as he worked his way back from ACL surgery.
But with the NCAA granting an additional year of eligibility to all winter-sport athletes regardless of how many games they might play this season, there’s a chance Ike could get some minutes. Ike is nine months removed from the injury he sustained as a high school senior, and Linder said Ike won’t be cleared to play until he’s at least a year into his recovery.
That means the 6-9, 245-pounder wouldn’t play until late in the season if at all, though Linder is no longer ruling out the possibility.
“If his body is ready to go, the doctors are OK with it and he feels good with it, then we plan on playing him,” Linder said.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!