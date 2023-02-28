LARAMIE – Jeff Linder didn’t rip his shirt off, spread his arms out and stare up at the sky in sweet relief.

Wyoming’s head coach, who has been imprisoned by a nightmarish season on and off the hardwood, did cite a line from The Shawshank Redemption before dropping the mic and walking out of his postgame press conference late Monday night.

When asked about Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson – the two super seniors who combined for 35 points, 22 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Pokes to an 80-71 win over Nevada in their final game at the Arena-Auditorium – Linder went on another long rant about loyalty.

“I love those guys, and hopefully I know they love me. Those are the type of guys where, that's what the University of Wyoming is going to be,” Linder said. “If I have to be Andy Dufresne and crawl through a pile of sh-- to come out clean on the other side, you know what, call me Andy Dufresne.”

As Dufresne said in the 1994 film: Hope is a good thing.

The last-place Cowboys (9-20, 4-13) have given fans some hope they can make a run at the Mountain West Tournament and that the program will return a nucleus worth getting excited about next season.

Jeremiah Oden scored a career-high 28 points on 9-for-13 shooting, including four dunks and three 3-pointers, against the Wolf Pack (22-8, 12-5). The 6-9 junior forward has scored in double figures 13 times this season with 10 of those coming in MW play.

“It hasn't been an easy nine months for him as well," Linder said. “That's part of the growing process and learning. It's never just a straight road to the top. There's a lot of ups and downs. For him to continue to battle and grind, that's a testament to his character. He's a great kid and wants to be good, and when you care like he cares, usually you get better."

Graham Ike, who has been rehabbing his injury in Denver and taking his UW classes online, made the trip up to Laramie to support Maldonado and Thompson.

Perhaps the preseason MW player of the year was inspired enough after Monday's events to want to have his own senior night wearing the brown and gold? Ike will certainly have other options, including transferring to a Power 5 program with NIL opportunities or turning pro, next season.

“To sit there, knowing that he's been through a lot with those two guys, for him to show up and support those guys, it just shows you Graham's character,” Linder said. “We miss him, but at the same time, he has to make sure that he's as healthy as possible. I look forward to seeing him back on that court someday here down the road."

If emerging star guard Noah Reynolds, who did not attend the game and will not play again this season due to concussions, was to return with Ike, the Pokes would have a pretty potent lineup in 2023-24.

Xavier DuSell and Brendan Wenzel are two of the “every day” guys Linder plans to lean on moving forward. Kenny Foster is healthy again and has more eligibility left to use. Developing big men Nate Barnhart and Caden Powell appear to have bright futures at UW.

Linder currently has five scholarships to use with Maldonado and Thompson moving on and the abrupt departure of Pac-12 transfers Ethan Anderson, Max Agbonkpolo and Jake Kyman.

"At some point, you get tired of hearing what you want to hear, and you need to hear the truth," Linder said. "I'm a truth-teller. If you don't like hearing the truth, don't come play for me. You know what, there's plenty of chatter out there and there's plenty of B.S. out there, but at the end of the day when I look in the mirror, I know what my character is, and I know how I coach.

“I'm not for everyone. But I know I have a high standard and I'm not lowering my standard. I'm going to find guys who want to be held at a high standard. There're still guys who still want to be held to a high standard, that want to be coached, that want to be pushed and they know, you know what, sometimes it's not going to come out the way you want to hear it, but at the end of the day, you're going to hear the truth.”

Linder has been as hard on Maldonado and Thompson, two players he inherited after taking over the job three years ago next month, but they embraced the tough love and never wavered in their commitment to the Cowboys.

“These guys’ legacy will be loyalty first and foremost, six years in one spot,” Oden said. “I think it will be leadership, toughness, just fighting through adversity and just being good people. It’s an honor to have them as teammates. That will be their legacy. …

“It definitely rubs off just seeing these dudes set that example.”

The duo was rewarded with a trip to the NCAA Tournament last season after suffering back-to-back 24-loss seasons under Allen Edwards and playing through a pandemic during Linder’s abbreviated first season at UW.

Maldonado finished with 25 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds against Nevada. He became the MW’s all-time leader in assists (625) and passed BYU legend Jimmer Fredette for the most points in MW games (1,200).

“We joke around all the time that we’re a nice little package deal. I knew when the coaching change happened if (Thompson) stayed it was going to factor pretty heavily into my decision to stay as well,” Maldonado said when asked why he wasn’t tempted to transfer during the worst of times in Laramie. “Wyoming was the first one to give me a chance, they offered me my first scholarship. They saw something in me. For me, I’m just a huge loyalty guy. Just that belief in me, it would feel wrong to leave. That’s just not how I’m built.

“Even when times were bad, I’d find myself loving it here and at the end of the day telling myself to fight through it and turn it around and get on the other side of things.”

Thompson, the Pine Bluffs native, added 10 points and a career-high 13 rebounds in his final home game. His 3-pointer with 3:34 remaining, followed by a field goal from Maldonado, capped the decisive 11-0 run for the Pokes.

“Well, I was pretty emotional,” said Thompson, who teared up at the postgame interview podium just as he did during the pregame ceremony with his family. “I mean, this is my home and I’ve been playing here for a while, so it’s special.”

The Cowboys will play at No. 18 San Diego State on Saturday before heading to Las Vegas for the MW Tournament next week.

