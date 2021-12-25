 Skip to main content
Maldonado lifts Wyoming past South Florida 77-57

Wyoming South Florida Basketball

South Florida forward Jalyn McCreary (4) guards Wyoming forward Graham Ike (33) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday in Honolulu. 

 Marco Garcia, Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Hunter Maldonado had 22 points and 10 assists, and Graham Ike added 20 points as Wyoming routed South Florida 77-57 in the Diamond Head Classic on Saturday.

Xavier DuSell had 11 points and Jeremiah Oden added 10 for Wyoming (11-2).

Jamir Chaplin, Javon Greene and Caleb Murphy each scored 14 points for the Bulls (5-7).

With the win, Wyoming completes non-conference play with an 11-2 record.

"For us to take the next step we have to find guys to earn minutes and that’s what our bench did tonight,” said UW head coach Jeff Linder.

