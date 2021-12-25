Maldonado lifts Wyoming past South Florida 77-57

HONOLULU (AP) — Hunter Maldonado had 22 points and 10 assists, and Graham Ike added 20 points as Wyoming routed South Florida 77-57 in the Diamond Head Classic on Saturday.
Xavier DuSell had 11 points and Jeremiah Oden added 10 for Wyoming (11-2).
Jamir Chaplin, Javon Greene and Caleb Murphy each scored 14 points for the Bulls (5-7).
With the win, Wyoming completes non-conference play with an 11-2 record.
"For us to take the next step we have to find guys to earn minutes and that’s what our bench did tonight,” said UW head coach Jeff Linder.
