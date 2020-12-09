Marcus Williams' career night leads Wyoming to third straight victory

LARAMIE -- Wyoming rode a hot start to an early lead and never let up, keeping its early season momentum going with an 83-61 victory over Denver on Wednesday. The Cowboys’ second-largest margin of victory this season extended their winning streak to three games, and their 4-1 start is the best since the 2017-18 team also won four of its first five games.
The Cowboys were paced by Marcus Williams, who knocked down eight of his nine shots en route to a career-high 30 points. Kenny Foster reached double figures for the third straight game with 15 points while Hunter Maldonado added 14 points and nine rebounds for UW, which led by as many as 26 and never let that advantage dip below 16 in the second half.
Frank Ryder led Denver with 12 points while Jase Townsend and Sam Hines Jr. each had 10, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with one of the more complete efforts put together by Williams and the rest of the Cowboys this season.
The second-leading scorer among Mountain West players coming in, Williams kept the hot start to his collegiate career going. The freshman guard has scored in double figures in every game this season and did it in less than 11 minutes of game time Wednesday. Williams had 10 points with 9 minutes, 20 seconds still left in the first half and had 20 before the half was over, becoming the first UW player to score at least 30 points since Maldonado did it against Idaho State in last year's season opener.
Williams added five assists and three steals. The Cowboys finished minus-9 on the glass but made up for it by shooting 49% from the field and forcing a season-high 27 turnovers.
UW shot 53.1% from the field in the first 20 minutes and made 7 of 17 3-pointers en route to a 45-25 advantage at the break. It certainly didn’t hurt that the Cowboys forced 16 first-half turnovers, leading to 22 of those points.
The Cowboys were active all night defensively. The Pioneers scored nine of their first-half points from the free-throw line as UW limited Denver to just 30.4% shooting in the opening 20 minutes. The Pioneers, who came in shooting 47.4% on the season, were held to 40% from the field and just 33% from 3.
