Marcus Williams' career night leads Wyoming to third straight victory

LARAMIE -- Wyoming rode a hot start to an early lead and never let up, keeping its early season momentum going with an 83-61 victory over Denver on Wednesday. The Cowboys’ second-largest margin of victory this season extended their winning streak to three games, and their 4-1 start is the best since the 2017-18 team also won four of its first five games.

The Cowboys were paced by Marcus Williams, who knocked down eight of his nine shots en route to a career-high 30 points. Kenny Foster reached double figures for the third straight game with 15 points while Hunter Maldonado added 14 points and nine rebounds for UW, which led by as many as 26 and never let that advantage dip below 16 in the second half.

Frank Ryder led Denver with 12 points while Jase Townsend and Sam Hines Jr. each had 10, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with one of the more complete efforts put together by Williams and the rest of the Cowboys this season.

