Marcus Williams' departure, his replacements and the one-time transfer rule: Jeff Linder dishes on Wyoming's offseason roster moves

Still, given the significant role Williams had with the Cowboys from day one, his decision to leave came as a surprise to many inside UW’s program, including Linder.

“I was told that I felt like this is where he wanted to be, but there are things that I can’t control,” Linder recently told the Star-Tribune. “The only thing I can control is what we did on a daily basis, and I thought we did a really good job of putting him in a position to be successful. And he did a really good job in the time he was here, but I can’t control what happened. The past is the past. I wish him the best, but at the end of the day, my focus is on the guys that want to be here.”

That includes the players Linder envisions taking over most of the minutes at point guard next season, Deng Dut and Noah Reynolds.

Dut, who comes to UW after two seasons at the College of Southern Idaho, and Reynolds, a true freshman, were the last additions to the Cowboys’ 2021 recruiting class. Linder said he was somewhat familiar with both, but Linder didn’t initially recruit them all that hard with Williams already in the fold.

That changed once he wasn’t.