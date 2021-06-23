Marcus Williams' departure, his replacements and the one-time transfer rule: Jeff Linder dishes on Wyoming's offseason roster moves

LARAMIE -- Marcus Williams had the look of a centerpiece to the resurgence of Wyoming’s men’s basketball team in the Mountain West.
Williams flashed the kind of talent and playmaking ability that made it easy to understand why UW coach Jeff Linder and his longtime assistant, Ken DeWeese, made the youngster from Texas a priority during the recruiting process. Williams, who initially signed with Northern Colorado before following Linder to UW, was immediately thrown into the starting five and helped the Cowboys nearly double their win total from the last two seasons, finishing his freshman season as UW’s leading scorer while also finishing second on the team in assists.
He was the Mountain West's unanimous rookie of the year. Then he was gone.
Williams entered the transfer portal in April and ultimately returned home to play for the Lone Star State’s SEC program, Texas A&M. Such is the unpredictability of the one-time transfer rule, which is allowing student-athletes to be immediately eligible once during their college careers when transferring from one four-year school to another.
Still, given the significant role Williams had with the Cowboys from day one, his decision to leave came as a surprise to many inside UW’s program, including Linder.
“I was told that I felt like this is where he wanted to be, but there are things that I can’t control,” Linder recently told the Star-Tribune. “The only thing I can control is what we did on a daily basis, and I thought we did a really good job of putting him in a position to be successful. And he did a really good job in the time he was here, but I can’t control what happened. The past is the past. I wish him the best, but at the end of the day, my focus is on the guys that want to be here.”
That includes the players Linder envisions taking over most of the minutes at point guard next season, Deng Dut and Noah Reynolds.
Dut, who comes to UW after two seasons at the College of Southern Idaho, and Reynolds, a true freshman, were the last additions to the Cowboys’ 2021 recruiting class. Linder said he was somewhat familiar with both, but Linder didn’t initially recruit them all that hard with Williams already in the fold.
That changed once he wasn’t.
“When Marcus decided to put his name in the portal, we had to go and find some guys,” Linder said. “Really excited about the two we found. I just think they’re both really good players. I think both of them can have an impact in helping us win games.”
Good fortune
Linder said he learned of Reynolds, who played his high school basketball in Illinois, through the Midwest ties of a couple of his assistants, Sundance Wicks and Shaun Vandiver, as well as one of his close friends in the coaching profession, Ben McCollum, who’s led Northwest Missouri State to three Division II national championships in the last five years. McCollum had also been recruiting Reynolds out of Peoria Notre Dame, where Reynolds averaged 15.3 points and 6.3 assists as a senior before signing with UW in late April.
“When we started recruiting him, to be able to call Coach McCollum, he was like, ‘He’s really good, and he would really fit in your system,’” Linder said. “So luckily we were kind of in the right place at the right time and got a really good player in the spring time, which is sometimes really hard to do.
“For a freshman, his body is ready to play a Division I game. He’s 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds. Right now, he’s probably one of our stronger guys.”
UW also used some good fortune to land Dut, who initially inked with Portland during November’s early signing period. But he was released from his National Letter of Intent this spring once Portland interim coach Ben Johnson left to be an assistant at San Jose State.
By early May, Dut had signed with UW, where Linder envisions the first-team junior college All-American to be a plug-and-play type. The 6-4, 190-pound Australian averaged 14.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for CSI as a sophomore last season and led the Scenic West Athletic Conference in field-goal percentage (51) and 3-point field-goal percentage (48).
As a freshman, he shot 61% from the field and 42% from 3. With the NCAA granting an additional year of eligibility to winter-sport athletes in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Dut still has three years of eligibility remaining.
“He played at one of the best junior colleges in the country at the College of Southern Idaho for a former Division I assistant, who’s basically like a Division I head coach in Coach (Jeff) Reinert,” Linder said. “They play very similarly to the way we play. And being an international player and being from Australia, our system offensively is very similar to what most of the international offenses are, so he’s not going to have a huge growing curve.
“Everybody we’ve got, they’ve got to come in and earn what they get. But (Dut) is a guy that I expect to vy for and play a lot of minutes.”
More harm than good?
Linder is hoping he gets to coach his two most recent signees for more than one season, but as someone who’s already lost multiple players to the recent changes made to the transfer rules, he knows there’s no guarantee. Linder admitted he’s concerned that the one-time transfer waiver could continue to negatively affect his roster, particularly as the coach of a mid-major program that could essentially become a breeding ground for high-major teams looking to quickly fill a need.
“It’s unfortunate it’s the reality of what college athletics is now,” Linder said. “It’s not changing. You have to adjust. But hopefully, on the front end, you can find the right guys who want to be coached and that are loyal, but it’s hard, especially when, behind the scenes, third parties (get involved), which people can sit there and say it doesn’t happen. Well, it happens all the time. Like a lot of the NCAA rules, it really favors the Power Five (conferences) and the bigger schools, and that’s really what it’s doing."
The transfer rule could also help UW. The Cowboys have already made one high-major addition in wing Brendan Wenzel, who transferred to UW back in January after playing sparingly in two seasons at Utah. But Linder chalked up Wenzel’s decision to join the Cowboys’ program more to a previous relationship the two had after Linder initially recruited him to Northern Colorado out of high school.
Without those prior relationships, which Linder said have been more difficult to cultivate with prospects in future recruiting cycles since in-person contact was prohibited for the last year amid the pandemic, Linder said he doesn’t envision many scenarios where the one-time transfer rule will benefit his program.
“For us at the University of Wyoming, we’re not maybe in a major metropolitan area say like a school in California where kids leave, they go out of state some place else and they’re usually going to return closer to home,” Linder said. “They’re not going to leave L.A. to go out to the East Coast and then probably say, ‘Hey, I’m going to transfer to Laramie.’ That’s just not the reality.
"That’s not how we’re going to build our program, and I think football’s the same way. That’s just not how you’re going to win at Wyoming. You’ve got to do a good job of finding those hidden gems and developing those guys.”
