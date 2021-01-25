Maturation process continues for young Wyoming squad during winning streak

LARAMIE -- What a difference a week makes.
Yes, Wyoming’s men’s basketball team won the final game of its two-game series at Air Force, but the Cowboys couldn’t help but think they wasted a golden opportunity in Colorado Springs. And for good reason.
Instead of going for a sweep of the Falcons, UW spent last Monday salvaging a split after the Cowboys coughed up a 12-point, second-half lead in a series-opening loss two days earlier. That came on the heels of three straight lopsided setbacks to Fresno State and Boise State, which swept UW by a combined 46 points before Air Force extended the Cowboys’ losing streak to four games on Jan. 16.
Nine days later, UW has turned things around. The Cowboys (10-5, 4-4 Mountain West) are now riding a three-game winning streak after notching their first sweep of the Mountain West’s revised scheduling format. That came with a 93-88 win over Nevada on Sunday.
“Losing to Boise the way we did and then losing the Air Force game, I think it really woke up our guys and probably moreso the younger guys, too,” UW first-year coach Jeff Linder said. “It was just a different feel in practice. And that’s where ultimately you win games is in practice.”
It’s the latest peak in a season that’s also come with the expected valleys for this young UW squad.
Even with four true freshmen now part of the rotation, the infusion of talent around holdovers Hunter Maldonado, Hunter Thompson, Kwane Marble II and Kenny Foster have made for obvious improvements. The Cowboys’ 78.5 points per game and 37% clip from 3-point range have made them one of the Mountain West’s top offensive teams.
Nearly 64% of the Cowboys' points this season have been scored by underclassmen. They were responsible for a whopping 91% of UW's points Sunday.
UW also had a six-game winning streak this season, but three of their four conference losses have come by an average of 21 points. The Cowboys have also had trouble holding onto to sizable leads. They gave up a 21-point advantage in a non-conference loss to Texas Southern and led by as many as 14 in what turned into a 72-69 loss to Air Force.
Linder and his players have frequently pointed to scoreboard watching and a lack of defensive intensity that comes along with it when the Cowboys are up big, which was a problem again at times against Nevada.
“We’re just really young, and I think that has a big impact on us getting content on the defensive end,” Marble said. “On the defensive end, I feel that if one person is out of sync or one person is content, then that breaks the whole defense down. That happens often. We give up a bunch of leads, but we also try to come together and sit down.”
UW coughed up a 20-point lead in the second half of the series opener against the Wolf Pack. But against what has been one of the better teams in the Mountain West, the Cowboys’ defense was on more often than off in a series where it had to be.
UW used an 11-1 run late in the second half to regain control of the series opener and held Nevada to just two field goals over the final 2 minutes, 3 seconds to notch a 71-64 win. In Sunday’s finale, the Cowboys held Nevada to 38% shooting in the first half and limited the Wolf Pack to just six 3-pointers.
For the series, UW, which is still next to last in the Mountain West in points allowed and field-goal percentage defense, held Nevada to 38% shooting, including just a 20% clip from deep.
“Defensively I think we took a big step in the right direction,” Linder said. “To hold a team like them for two games under 38%, that’s what it needs to be if you want to have a chance to win in this league against the better teams.
“For us to respond the way we did after winning the first game with a young team, it’s a positive.”
The Cowboys, who've already surpassed the nine wins they had all of last season, have also added a physical presence to the mix in Graham Ike, who could help prevent future opponents from bullying UW as much on the inside. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound freshman, who’d been recovering from ACL surgery for more than a year, made his collegiate debut in Friday’s game and finished the series with 18 points, nine rebounds, three steals and a block in 31 combined minutes.
With Ike on the floor, UW outscored Nevada 36-28 in the paint Sunday and pulled down just five less rebounds for the series, a lift for a team that's been at or near the bottom of the conference in rebounding margin all season.
“It’s been a long, long journey,” Ike said of his return to game action. “Just hard work every day from the jump.”
It all helped the Cowboys start their most daunting stretch of games on the upswing. The sweep got UW back to .500 in league play and bumped the Cowboys into sixth place in the Mountain West standings, but the Nevada series was the first of eight straight games the Cowboys will play against teams in the top half of the conference.
“It was huge just giving us momentum and a lot of confidence going to play the top three teams in the conference,” said freshman guard Marcus Williams, who earned Mountain West Player of the Week honors after averaging 20.5 points and 4.0 assists against Nevada. “This is what we needed.”
Next up is a series beginning Thursday at San Diego State (11-4, 5-3), which just swept Air Force by a combined 69 points. Colorado State and Utah State, who had combined for just three league losses entering the week, await after that.
The Cowboys likely aren’t done showing their age, but Linder believes he’s starting to watch this group grow up in front of his eyes.
“Slowly but surely they’re starting to understand, but it’s a process,” Linder said. “We’ve got young guys. That’s what what we are right now. The growing pains that they’re going to experience now are going to allow us to be a really good team as we make our way down the road.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.