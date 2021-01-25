Maturation process continues for young Wyoming squad during winning streak

“We’re just really young, and I think that has a big impact on us getting content on the defensive end,” Marble said. “On the defensive end, I feel that if one person is out of sync or one person is content, then that breaks the whole defense down. That happens often. We give up a bunch of leads, but we also try to come together and sit down.”

UW coughed up a 20-point lead in the second half of the series opener against the Wolf Pack. But against what has been one of the better teams in the Mountain West, the Cowboys’ defense was on more often than off in a series where it had to be.

UW used an 11-1 run late in the second half to regain control of the series opener and held Nevada to just two field goals over the final 2 minutes, 3 seconds to notch a 71-64 win. In Sunday’s finale, the Cowboys held Nevada to 38% shooting in the first half and limited the Wolf Pack to just six 3-pointers.

For the series, UW, which is still next to last in the Mountain West in points allowed and field-goal percentage defense, held Nevada to 38% shooting, including just a 20% clip from deep.