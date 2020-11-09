Mountain West hoops going from 18 to 20 conference games as part of revised scheduling format

LARAMIE — A month after the Mountain West released the conference schedule for its men’s and women’s basketball teams, the league is making a change in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference has decided to go from 18 to 20 league games for the upcoming season, a move that will cut down on the number of times teams have to travel. The modified scheduling format will create five home series and five road series for teams, who will play each other in a two-game series each week at one location with a one-day break in between.

The conference schedule will be played out over 11 weeks starting in late December and ending the last week of February. The change will not only reduce the regular travel schedule by four weeks but also add flexibility for games to potentially be rescheduled if needed, a luxury the Mountain West’s football teams don’t have as part of their eight-game schedule that began Oct. 24.

Both of Wyoming’s basketball teams were initially scheduled to open conference play on the road, the Cowboys at Fresno State on Dec. 29 and the Cowgirls on New Year’s Eve at San Jose State. The Mountain West will be releasing new league slates in the near future.