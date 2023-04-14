LARAMIE – Wyoming’s new forward has scored more career points than Fennis Dembo and collected more career rebounds than Reggie Slater.

Now, following a dominant career at the University of Jamestown, Mason Walters, the reigning NAIA player of the year, will try to make his mark with the Pokes.

Walters, Jamestown’s all-time leading scorer (2,662) and rebounder (1,239), committed to the Cowboys on Wednesday night after visiting Laramie.

The 6-foot-9, 255-pound senior will use his extra year of eligibility helping head coach Jeff Linder reboot the program following the tumultuous 9-22 season.

“Honestly, the coaching staff kind of made it just feel like home and they really supported me,” Walters told the Star-Tribune when asked why he chose UW over a list of other Division I suitors. “It's a great group of people that I want to be around my last year. It's a great opportunity and I'm super excited.”

Walters said he also considered the College of Charleston, Bradley, Furman, Pacific, Southern Illinois and Texas Arlington.

Laramie felt like a bigger version of Jamestown, North Dakota, where Walters grew up before starring for the hometown Jimmies.

“I felt so good on my visit just Laramie being similar to Jamestown in the sense that it's a college town,” Walter said. “It’s a pretty cool place. I think Laramie is double the size of Jamestown in terms of population. So obviously coming from Jamestown, it will be an adjustment, but it still kind of feels like home, so that's pretty exciting.”

Walters averaged 26.6 points and 9.6 rebounds last season while leading Jamestown to the round of 16 in the NAIA Tournament.

The three-time all-American had 70 career double-doubles and 26 games scoring at least 30 points for the Jimmies, who posted a 27-7 record last season.

“That was super special to me to be able to do it in my hometown. I’m from Jamestown obviously and my whole life I grew up going to see games and was in the stands,” Walters said. “To be able to wear the uniform and play in front of my city and have success on a national level is something that I don't think a lot of people, myself included, thought was possible growing up. Being able to do it with obviously good coaches and teammates and lifelong friends built here in Jamestown was super special to me.”

Now Walters will join a retooled roster that only returns three scholarship players in guards Brendan Wenzel and Kenny Foster and forward Caden Powell.

Walters is looking forward to competing in the Mountain West as Linder attempts to recreate the magic from the 2021-22 season when the Pokes finished 25-9 and made the NCAA Tournament.

“(Linder) talked about my role at Jamestown and kind of showed me how he I fit with the team. His philosophy was super interesting to me,” Walters said. “The thing I'm most excited about is getting to learn from him and the rest of the coaches to keep growing my knowledge of the game and become a better basketball player and a better teammate as well.”

Walters is the second player to join UW’s rebuild during this recruiting cycle. Fullerton College guard Kobe Newton committed on March 27 and officially signed on Friday.

Newton, a 6-2, 175-pound junior from Portland, Oregon, averaged 13.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals for Fullerton College last season.

Linder hinted on social media that a third player would be added to the list soon. According to 247Sports, 6-6 forward Nigle Cook from Daytona Beach, Florida, committed to the Cowboys on Wednesday and will visit Laramie this weekend.

UW had 10 open scholarships available following the graduation of super seniors Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson and eight other players leaving via the portal.

“With the portal and stuff, (UW) being able to go out and get great players is something I'm excited about,” Walters said of Linder’s reboot. “I’m looking forward to getting to play with some really good players and then obviously to be coached by a lot of great coaches.”

The spring signing period runs through May 17.