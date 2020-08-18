NCAA plans mid-September decision on the start of basketball season

“We recognize that we are living and operating in an uncertain time, and it is likely that mid-September will be just the first milestone for many important decisions pertaining to the regular season and the NCAA basketball championships. While circumstances may warrant flexibility resulting in a different and perhaps imperfect season, the ultimate goal is to safety provide student-athletes and teams with a great college basketball experience.”

The Pac-12 isn’t waiting on orders from the NCAA. The league has already announced that it is postponing all sports competitions through the end of the calendar year, eliminating the non-conference portion of the basketball schedule for their teams.

The Mountain West’s decision to postpone fall sports doesn’t affect winter sports like men’s and women’s basketball. Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said in an in-house interview with the Mountain West Network that the league is still aiming to start the basketball season on time, but “as we’ve found out in the last couple of weeks and last couple of days, that can change in a moment’s notice.”

Thompson added the league would need to decide about the start of the season by late September, though the NCAA could make the decision for the Mountain West if its announcement comes first.