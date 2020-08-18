NCAA plans mid-September decision on the start of basketball season

LARAMIE -- Wyoming already knows it won’t play football until the spring at the earliest.
UW’s men’s and women’s basketball teams shouldn’t have to wait much longer to get an update on the start of their respective seasons.
Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball, said in a statement Monday the association will decide by mid-September whether practice and the season will start on time or if a delay is necessary amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has already forced many conferences, including the Mountain West, to postpone fall sports. The college basketball season is slated to start Nov. 10 with teams scheduled to begin official practices in October.
Of course, everything is tentative in the face of a pandemic.
“As we prepare for the 2020-21 college basketball season, we have exercised patience and discipline in monitoring the effects of COVID-19 and making decisions regarding the season,” Gavitt said. “We have learned a great deal over the course of the summer, and with health and safety being our priority, we have developed and studied contingency plans for alternatives to the scheduled Nov. 10 start date.
“We recognize that we are living and operating in an uncertain time, and it is likely that mid-September will be just the first milestone for many important decisions pertaining to the regular season and the NCAA basketball championships. While circumstances may warrant flexibility resulting in a different and perhaps imperfect season, the ultimate goal is to safety provide student-athletes and teams with a great college basketball experience.”
The Pac-12 isn’t waiting on orders from the NCAA. The league has already announced that it is postponing all sports competitions through the end of the calendar year, eliminating the non-conference portion of the basketball schedule for their teams.
The Mountain West’s decision to postpone fall sports doesn’t affect winter sports like men’s and women’s basketball. Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said in an in-house interview with the Mountain West Network that the league is still aiming to start the basketball season on time, but “as we’ve found out in the last couple of weeks and last couple of days, that can change in a moment’s notice.”
Thompson added the league would need to decide about the start of the season by late September, though the NCAA could make the decision for the Mountain West if its announcement comes first.
“There’s a lot of rumor and innuendo about playing a winter season starting in January and et cetera. Those are all premature,” said Thompson, who serves on the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee. “Certainly the Pac-12’s announcement, they have taken themselves out of play for November and December in men’s basketball particularly, but that’s not a decision the Mountain West has made at this point.”
UW’s men’s basketball team, which is entering its first season under head coach Jeff Linder, has already had its game at Arizona on Nov. 20 scratched from its non-conference slate because of the Pac-12’s decision. UW athletic director Tom Burman told the Star-Tribune the school plans to reach out to Arizona to try to reschedule the game for another season.
The Cowboys are scheduled to open the season against Colorado Christian on Nov. 10 at the Arena-Auditorium. UW’s women’s team has yet to announce any games for the upcoming season.
