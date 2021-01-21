Nevada's dangerous backcourt next challenge for Wyoming in Mountain West gauntlet

Containing the Wolf Pack’s backcourt will require a strong effort from UW’s man defense, particularly freshman point guard Marcus Williams, who will often draw the assignment against Sherfield. Williams is sixth in the Mountain West in scoring (16.3) but was benched at the start of UW’s series finale against Boise State for a level of defensive intensity that Linder said hadn’t been good enough for a team that’s allowing opponents to shoot 47.5% from the field.

Williams entered that game early and was reinserted into the starting lineup against Air Force. Linder said he’s seen some defensive improvement from Williams since the benching, and Williams and the rest of the Cowboys will need to be even better on that end of the floor given what they’re about to go up against.

“As I told him, you’re going to have a challenge this weekend because Sherfield is a really good point, and he’s a guy that, if you relax, is going to make you pay,” Linder said. “So it’s not a matter of Marcus not being able to do it. It’s just a matter of understanding you have to do it every single possession, and you’ve got to play with a certain level of urgency and have a certain level of intent every time.

“He understood where we were coming from. So as long as he just keeps getting a little bit better, that’s all we can ask for.”