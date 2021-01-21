Nevada's dangerous backcourt next challenge for Wyoming in Mountain West gauntlet

LARAMIE — Wyoming has already seen one of the best teams the Mountain West has to offer this season.
But there are a handful of others trying to stay within striking distance of Boise State and Utah State in the chase for the league’s regular-season men’s basketball championship. And the Cowboys are going to get an up-close look at all of them over the next few weeks.
The toughest part of UW’s schedule, at least on paper, gets started Friday when the Cowboys begin a two-game series with Nevada at the Arena-Auditorium. The Wolf Pack enter the weekend in fourth place in the conference standings and just two games back of Boise State and Utah State, both of which are still perfect in league play.
The Cowboys (8-5, 2-4 Mountain West) are fresh off a 77-58 pasting of an Air Force team with a losing record, but they won’t see another team in the bottom half of the league standings for a while.
Once the series against Nevada (10-5, 5-3) wraps up Sunday, trips to San Diego State and Utah State sandwiched around a home series against Colorado State — teams with just five conference losses among them — await.
“That’s what you face in the Mountain West, but it’s a good thing for our guys to see that,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “I think since conference play started, we’ve definitely grown and we’re getting better. But we’ve still got a long way to go.”
Nevada will give the Cowboys their first chance to see if they’ve made any strides when it comes to competing against the Mountain West’s upper half. UW was swept by Boise State by a combined 43 points a couple of weeks back before the Cowboys’ convincing win over Air Force on Monday snapped their four-game losing streak.
Paced by one of the Mountain West’s most prolific backcourts, the Wolf Pack will offer a different kind of challenge to a UW team that’s struggled to defend the post given its lack of size.
Guards Grant Sherfield (18.7 points per game) and Desmond Cambridge (15.1) rank third and 10th, respectively, in the Mountain West in scoring, making Nevada one of just two teams in the league with multiple top-10 scorers. Both are shooting at least 35% from 3-point range, but Sherfield and Cambridge are more than capable of beating their defenders off the dribble and driving to the basket.
“With Sherfield and Cambridge, you’ve got two guards that, if you don’t guard them right, can definitely put you in a bind,” Linder said.
Nevada has complementary pieces, including stretch forward Zane Meeks (9.1 points per game; 38.5% from 3), but everything runs through Sherfield, the Wolf Pack’s sophomore point guard who began his collegiate career at Wichita State. Linder said Nevada likes to repeatedly use Sherfield in ball screens to try to break down the defense. Sherfield also ranks second in the league in assists (5.7 per game).
Containing the Wolf Pack’s backcourt will require a strong effort from UW’s man defense, particularly freshman point guard Marcus Williams, who will often draw the assignment against Sherfield. Williams is sixth in the Mountain West in scoring (16.3) but was benched at the start of UW’s series finale against Boise State for a level of defensive intensity that Linder said hadn’t been good enough for a team that’s allowing opponents to shoot 47.5% from the field.
Williams entered that game early and was reinserted into the starting lineup against Air Force. Linder said he’s seen some defensive improvement from Williams since the benching, and Williams and the rest of the Cowboys will need to be even better on that end of the floor given what they’re about to go up against.
“As I told him, you’re going to have a challenge this weekend because Sherfield is a really good point, and he’s a guy that, if you relax, is going to make you pay,” Linder said. “So it’s not a matter of Marcus not being able to do it. It’s just a matter of understanding you have to do it every single possession, and you’ve got to play with a certain level of urgency and have a certain level of intent every time.
“He understood where we were coming from. So as long as he just keeps getting a little bit better, that’s all we can ask for.”
Freshman big getting closer
There’s a chance freshman center Graham Ike could make his season debut in the series against Nevada, Linder said. Ike has been working his way back from ACL surgery he underwent as a high school senior a year ago.
“Can’t expect him to come out and be Kareem Abdul-Jabaar,” Linder said. “He hasn’t played in 14 months, but at the same time, he’s a guy that his feel for the game and his size are incredible.”
The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Ike would be a welcomed addition to a frontcourt that’s had its share of attrition this season. Hunter Thompson (ankle) is healthy again after missing the series finale against Boise State, but fellow forward Eoin Nelson, who’s missed the last six games with a lower left leg injury, is out indefinitely.
Linder has called Ike UW’s best post defender, and he could also help on the glass. UW’s minus-3.8 rebounding margin is third-worst in the conference.
“For all freshmen, the game moves fast,” Linder said. “But to get him out there for a few minutes here and there will definitely help us on both ends of the floor.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.