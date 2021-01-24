New-look Wyoming uses collective effort to sweep Nevada

LARAMIE -- Leading up to Wyoming’s men’s basketball series against Nevada, Wyoming coach Jeff Linder warned not to expect too much too early from the Cowboys’ newest addition.
But after freshman big Graham Ike debuted against the Wolf Pack on Friday with the kind of physicality that UW has lacked for much of the season on the interior, Linder admitted Ike gives the Cowboys what he called a “different presence.”
Nevada got a bigger dose of it Sunday, and Linder may have to recalibrate those expectations for UW’s young center.
The new-look Cowboys went back and forth with Nevada before pulling out a 93-88 win in the series finale at the Arena-Auditorium. Freshman guard Marcus Williams led five UW players in double figures with 28 points, but the Cowboys also got plenty of help from Ike to notch their third straight win.
“He’s a guy that if you want to switch on him, he’s going to make you pay,” Linder said of Ike. “And it may not be where he gets the ball, but those guards, over time, they don’t want to keep getting hit by him. And so it’s just that cumulative effect of a guy that can really put pressure on the rim with the roll and the ability to be able to throw the ball inside to him with his back to the basket and know he can go make a play."
In just his second collegiate game, Ike balanced out UW’s perimeter offense with some rare scoring on the block. Ike, who’s fully healthy again after recovering from ACL surgery he underwent more than a year ago, finished with 18 points on 7 of 10 shooting while also pulling down six rebounds in 22 minutes.
With the 6-foot-9, 245-pounder finishing shots in close and stepping away from the basket to work off pick-and-rolls, UW outscored Nevada 38-26 in the paint and finished even on the boards (39-all). Ike also drew a handful of fouls and made seven trips to the free-throw line, converting on four of them.
“It feels exciting to just play and be physical, bump on other guys and get down,” Ike said. “When a shot is going up, get physical with a guy. Just physicality. I love it.”
Said Williams, “He owns the paint when he plays, so he changes the whole game when he’s in.”
Ike sank his final freebie with 6 minutes, 8 seconds remaining to give UW a 67-61 lead and then blocked Desmond Cambridge’s dunk attempt on the defensive end. But once he fouled out after receiving a technical for some choice words at the tail end of the play, the Cowboys needed more than their new interior presence to hold off a Nevada team that shot better than 48% from the field in the second half.
"There was a stretch there in the second half where we probably wanted to get him out maybe about 30 seconds sooner before he picked up that fourth (foul), but he's also a guy too, that knew the game was on the line," Linder said of Ike's minutes. "He’s competitive, and he wanted to be out there. So it’s just game by game."
Grant Sherfield paced the Wolf Pack with 26 points, Desmond Cambridge finished with 16 and Warren Washington tallied a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double. UW also played most of the second half without guard Kenny Foster, who scored 11 points before leaving the game with a knee injury.
But time and time again, the rest of the Cowboys had an answer, particularly from their leading scorer.
Williams, who came in averaging 16.1 points per game, poured in 20 of his points in the second half and had 12 of UW’s next 14 points once Ike had to sit. Eleven of his points came from the charity stripe, including two free throws that put UW ahead 81-79 with 2:34 left.
After Sherfield drew Nevada even with a pair of his own, freshman Xavier DuSell, who had 13 points for his fourth straight game in double figures off the bench, responded with one of his three 3s. And then the Cowboys went to one of their more steady hands to finish it off.
Hunter Maldonado was saddled with foul trouble for most of the game and finished with just eight points, but UW’s junior guard made back-to-back buckets with less than a minute left. One of those was an old-fashioned three-point play that gave the Cowboys a two-possession lead they never relinquished.
“The other guys really stepped up,” Linder said. “I could go down the line. Obviously Marcus, when you look at the stat sheet, he did a tremendous job. Him and Graham, in the pick and roll as you see, can cause a lot of problems. And then Xavier DuSell, he’s not scared.
“And then I challenged Maldo at the 4-minute timeout. … I told him, ‘Hey, we need you to finish.’ And he did a really good job attacking that matchup down the stretch and made a couple of big baskets.”
UW led by 11 a couple of times in the first half, but UW didn’t have the same touch from deep as it did when the Cowboys sank 12 3-pointers in Friday’s series opener. UW shot just 4 of 21 from deep in the opening 20 minutes, and for the third time in four games, the Cowboys coughed up a double-digit advantage.
Nevada took a 29-27 lead on Washington’s layup with 3:55 left in the opening half, but Ike helped UW stay ahead going to the break. Ike, who more than doubled his minute total after fouling out in just nine Friday, made a pair of turnaround jumpers along the baseline to give UW a 34-33 halftime lead.
The Cowboys then used contributions from everybody to hang on for their first conference sweep of the season, a much-needed jolt of momentum to start their gauntlet against teams in the upper half of the Mountain West standings. Next up for UW is a road series against San Diego State beginning Thursday.
“This is what we needed,” Williams said. “Just to show teams we’re here to actually win and not just play.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.