New-look Wyoming uses collective effort to sweep Nevada

LARAMIE -- Leading up to Wyoming’s men’s basketball series against Nevada, Wyoming coach Jeff Linder warned not to expect too much too early from the Cowboys’ newest addition.

But after freshman big Graham Ike debuted against the Wolf Pack on Friday with the kind of physicality that UW has lacked for much of the season on the interior, Linder admitted Ike gives the Cowboys what he called a “different presence.”

Nevada got a bigger dose of it Sunday, and Linder may have to recalibrate those expectations for UW’s young center.

The new-look Cowboys went back and forth with Nevada before pulling out a 93-88 win in the series finale at the Arena-Auditorium. Freshman guard Marcus Williams led five UW players in double figures with 28 points, but the Cowboys also got plenty of help from Ike to notch their third straight win.