New Mexico's near comeback serves as yet another learning experience for Wyoming

LARAMIE -- It was nearly the biggest collapse by a Mountain West team this season.

Wyoming’s men’s basketball team was cooking early in its series finale against New Mexico on Friday night. The ball movement was crisp. The shots were falling. And for a while, even the defense was suffocating.

It added up to a 33-6 lead for the Cowboys at one point in the first half. But considering just how youthful UW’s lineup is -- three true freshmen are in the starting five -- what happened next in the Cowboys' 79-67 win almost seemed inevitable.

“There’s only 10 teams in the country younger than us,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “And you get in a situation like that where you get up that many points, you have a tendency to think it’s going to be easy.”

UNM quadrupled its point total the final 6 minutes, 55 seconds of the half to shrink UW’s advantage to 41-24 at the break. The Lobos kept coming in the second half with the only formula that works -- make shots and keep the Cowboys from doing the same.