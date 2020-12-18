Newfound balance helping fuel Wyoming's hot start

“Everyone can score, and everyone has been producing,” Maldonado said. “It definitely takes pressure off, and I can focus on getting assists, rebounding and doing whatever else the team needs me to do to go out there and help us get a W.”

Even the sheer threat of Thompson’s ability to stretch the defense is helping open up the floor for everybody else, Linder said. Thompson, UW’s third-leading scorer a season ago, is averaging just 9.1 points, but having the 6-foot-10, 230-pounder operate primarily on the perimeter draws other teams’ bigs away from the basket, leaving plenty of space for the rest of the Cowboys to operate underneath.

“He’s the focal point for the other team from a scouting standpoint,” Linder said. “OK, what are you going to do in ball-screen coverage? Are you going to switch? Now you’ve got to chase him around the floor, and that allows Marcus Williams and allows Maldonado to score 20, 25, 30 points because there’s not a 6-10, 6-11 guy sitting two feet from the rim ready to come over and try to block a shot or wall up as a secondary defender.