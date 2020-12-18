Newfound balance helping fuel Wyoming's hot start

LARAMIE -- If Wyoming needed a bucket last season, there was little doubt who the Cowboys were going to.
Hunter Maldonado did a little bit of everything for UW a season, also leading the Pokes in rebounding, assists and steals on his way to all-Mountain West honorable mention honors. But more than anything, UW needed its then-sophomore guard to score early and often.
Because if he didn’t, the Cowboys didn’t have much of a chance.
Maldonado finished UW’s nine-win season last year averaging 15.8 points, easily tops on the team. He led the Cowboys in scoring in 18 of their 33 games, taking 111 more shots than their only other double-figure scorer, Jake Hendricks (10.4 points per game). As a result, Maldonado scored 180 more points than anybody else on the roster and accounted for more than 25% of the points for the lowest-scoring team in the Mountain West.
Despite his best efforts, Maldonado couldn’t do it alone. UW went just 3-15 in those games in which he was the top scorer. In the nine losses the Cowboys had when Maldonado wasn’t their top bucket-getter, UW dropped them by an average of nearly 14 points.
“I didn’t really feel the pressure, but at the same time, I knew I had to come and be on my game both defensively and offensively last year,” Maldonado said.
Through the Cowboys’ first seven games of this season, things have been much more balanced.
Maldonado is still stuffing the stat sheet in first-year coach Jeff Linder’s system. He’s scoring almost as frequently (15.3 points per game) as he did a season ago, again leads the Cowboys in rebounding (7.4) and is second in the Mountain West in assists (6.9), but now he’s one of the guys for UW instead of always having to be the guy.
Maldonado is one of four Pokes averaging double figures for the third-highest scoring team in the league, though he doesn’t lead UW in that category. That distinction belongs to freshman guard Marcus Williams, who’s scoring 17.3 points a night. Sophomore guard Kenny Foster is averaging 13.2 points while another newcomer, junior college transfer Drake Jeffries, is adding 10.4 points per game.
“I think that’s the beauty of our team, that you have multiple guys that can shoot the ball and can score,” Linder said. “Depending on how the other team wants to defend us, we’re going to attack you certain ways.”
Alternate lead roles
Throw in forward Hunter Thompson and guard Kwane Marble II, and UW has six players averaging at least 8.2 points. Foster and Marble have only played in five games after missing the first two because of COVID-protocols, but they’ve both added to the theme of someone different every night for the Cowboys, who’ve already had five different players lead them in scoring.
Only twice has that been Maldonado. In the five games that hasn’t been the case, UW is unbeaten. And with four of those wins coming by a combined 23 points, the Cowboys (6-1) have needed every last contribution.
Foster poured in a season-high 21 points in his debut against Incarnate Word, helping UW rally from an 11-point deficit late in regulation for an overtime win. UW got career-highs in points from freshmen Jeremiah Oden and Xavier DuSell and the go-ahead layup in the final minute from Williams in a comeback win at Oregon State.
In a nip-and-tuck game against Omaha on Thursday, Thompson sank a 3-pointer with 1:11 left to push UW’s lead to two possessions. Marble scored 14 of his season-high 17 points in the second half and came up with a timely steal in the waning seconds to help the Cowboys pull out an 82-78 win for their fifth straight victory, their longest winning streak since the 2016-17 team won seven straight.
“Everyone can score, and everyone has been producing,” Maldonado said. “It definitely takes pressure off, and I can focus on getting assists, rebounding and doing whatever else the team needs me to do to go out there and help us get a W.”
Even the sheer threat of Thompson’s ability to stretch the defense is helping open up the floor for everybody else, Linder said. Thompson, UW’s third-leading scorer a season ago, is averaging just 9.1 points, but having the 6-foot-10, 230-pounder operate primarily on the perimeter draws other teams’ bigs away from the basket, leaving plenty of space for the rest of the Cowboys to operate underneath.
“He’s the focal point for the other team from a scouting standpoint,” Linder said. “OK, what are you going to do in ball-screen coverage? Are you going to switch? Now you’ve got to chase him around the floor, and that allows Marcus Williams and allows Maldonado to score 20, 25, 30 points because there’s not a 6-10, 6-11 guy sitting two feet from the rim ready to come over and try to block a shot or wall up as a secondary defender.
“As much as he’s only scoring (nine) points, I’m looking at it also that he’s allowing us to score 90 points with his ability to keep the floor spaced, keep the middle of the floor open, and then you force teams to do things that they don’t work on every day.”
Explosive bench
Against Omaha, it was Jeffries who paced five double-figure scorers for the Cowboys, who’ve had at least three players reach double figures in every game so far. Jeffries once again helped UW avoid a dropoff once Linder went to his bench, scoring a team-high 19 points on the strength of five 3s in 25 minutes.
That came on the heels of a season-high 21 points against Utah Valley for Jeffries, who essentially sealed UW’s five-point win over the Wolverines with a dagger 3 in the final 45 seconds. Jeffries, who’s shooting 43% from 3-point range, has helped the Cowboys outscore its last two opponents a whopping 75-18 in bench points.
UW’s bench has accounted for nearly 35% of the Cowboys’ points this season, up from 26% last season. And the Pokes are shooting 47.8% from the field and 38.4% from 3 after shooting 40.9% and 32.1%, respectively, a season ago. UW is averaging 85.6 points as a result -- a 23-point increase from last season.
“We have a lot of guys that can go and get 15 or 20 points,” Linder said. “It just takes a lot of pressure off the starting five, and it takes a lot of pressure off me as a coach. But that’s also, too, why you recruit guys that can make shots. There’s a lot of guys that can take shots, but there’s not a lot of guys that can make shots. And that’s where hopefully we do a good job in recruiting to make sure we find guys that can make shots, and I think our bench has played a big part.”
The level of competition is about to go up a notch as UW now heads into the Mountain West, which has seven teams allowing fewer than 69 points per game. The Cowboys will break for the holidays before they’re scheduled to open league play Jan. 2 at Fresno State, which yielded 47 points in the only game it’s played so far.
Linder said the Cowboys will also have to do a better job of getting into their second and third actions as opponents get more familiar with what they like to do offensively. But if UW’s first seven games have proven anything, it’s that the Cowboys have far more scoring options to choose from as they try to keep the wins coming.
“Any given night, Kenny can go off. Marcus can go off. Thompson can go off,” Maldonado said. “It just depends on all those weapons out there and just depends on the team.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
