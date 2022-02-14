No. 22 Wyoming Cowboys face tough test against New Mexico at the Pit

LARAMIE – The Cowboys ride into Albuquerque, New Mexico, with targets on their backs.

No. 22 Wyoming enters Tuesday’s game against New Mexico ranked in The Associated Press poll for the first time in seven years and leading the regular-season Mountain West race.

The Pokes improved to 21-3 overall, 10-1 in conference play and 8-2 in true road games with a 74-52 victory Saturday at San Jose State.

Two weeks after UW students stormed the court at the Arena-Auditorium following dramatic wins over fellow MW contenders Colorado State and Boise State, the Lobos (10-14, 2-8) are looking to create a similar scene with a top-25 upset at the Pit (7 p.m., MW Network).

“A very dangerous and talented New Mexico team,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “They had us on skates a lot of that game when we played them at our place. We know we have a big challenge ahead of us, but we’re also looking forward to it and playing in one of the best venues in the country.”

The Cowboys escaped with a 93-91 victory over the Lobos on Jan. 22 in Laramie. Hunter Maldonado drew a charge on Jamal Mashburn Jr. that prevented the high-scoring guard from getting a shot off to tie the score late in regulation.

First-year New Mexico head coach Richard Pitino was called for a technical foul after the call and had to be restrained by his staff from going after the officials.

Jay Allen-Tovar scored 25 points off the bench and Mashburn added 22 points in the first meeting.

Graham Ike, who was named the MW player of the week Monday after averaging 26.5 points and 15.0 rebounds in the wins over Utah State and San Jose State, had 29 points and 15 rebounds to lead UW over the Lobos.

The 6-foot-9, 245-pound sophomore had a career-high 18 rebounds against the Spartans, the most by a UW player since Justin James pulled down 20 rebounds against Evansville on Nov. 28, 2018.

UW had a 45-25 edge on the glass against San Jose State with forward Jeremiah Oden grabbing six boards and guards Drake Jeffries and Xavier DuSell each getting five rebounds.

“Guys know in order to be on the floor you’re going to have to do what we ask you to do from a rebounding standpoint,” Linder said. “It’s not just going and getting the ball. You have to do your job every single time a shot goes up. Our guys know that’s a staple of our program and if they don’t do it they don’t play.

"As time goes on, if you build the right habits, you continue to get better and better.”

The Pokes have won six consecutive games and 12 of 13 dating back to Dec. 23. The Lobos are on a two-game winning streak with a 91-77 road victory at Air Force and a 78-46 non-conference win over Northern New Mexico last week.

New Mexico is second in the MW in scoring (76.6 ppg) but giving up a conference-worst 76.2 points per game.

UW trails the all-time series 75-71, including a 24-25 record at the Pit. The Cowboys swept last year’s series played at the Air Force Academy due to COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico.

