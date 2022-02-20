No. 22 Wyoming Cowboys need more "winning plays" from role players down the stretch

LARAMIE – Wyoming has the luxury of being able to lean on two Mountain West player of the year candidates in its quest for a conference title.

That’s exactly what happened when Hunter Maldonado and Graham Ike combined for 56 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists during the Pokes’ 75-67 victory over Air Force on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.

In the regular-season sweep of the Falcons, Maldonado scored 60 points, including the game-winning layup in UW’s 63-61 victory on Jan. 28 at Clune Arena.

Ike was 11-for-11 from the field and 5-for-7 at the free-throw line in the second meeting after getting into early foul trouble at the Academy.

“That doesn’t happen usually when you shoot over 11 shots,” Maldonado said of Ike’s perfection from the field. “Great players make great plays. I have to shout out to all my teammates because they’re the ones that made everything happen.”

Ike wasn’t surprised to see his running mate bounce back from a 2-for-12 shooting performance in the Cowboys’ loss at New Mexico.

“He's just doing what Maldo does," Ike said. “Just making those easy plays and making those shots. The last game he just missed some tough ones. That's uncharacteristic of him. We know he still leads the team at a high level. He still comes through and plays hard for us. That exceeds all the missed shots."

The nation’s leading scoring duo have led the program’s resurgence under second-year head coach Jeff Linder.

The Cowboys (22-4, 11-2) will go as far as Maldonado and Ike carry them.

But the key role players – Drake Jeffries, Jeremiah Oden, Xavier DuSell, Brendan Wenzel, Hunter Thompson – must do some of the lifting as the games get weightier.

Jeffries finished with seven points, including a dunk with 55 seconds left to put an exclamation point on Saturday’s win. However, the senior sharpshooter is 2-for-13 on 3-pointers over the last two games.

Oden only took one shot and finished with two points against the Falcons. DuSell was 2-for-9 from the field with five points and a couple air-balls.

Wenzel grabbed an offensive rebounds and scored to make it a three-possession game down the stretch. He missed the other three shots he took, all from behind the arc.

Thompson only had one point and no rebounds in his 3 minutes, 22 seconds on the floor.

“The shots our 3-point (shooters) are getting are great looks, it’s just sometimes it doesn’t go in,” Linder said. “It would be one thing if they weren’t taking good shots or they were contested shots, but those are good shots that they’ll knock down.”

UW, which finished with six bench points against Air Force, may be down to a seven-man rotation against Colorado State on Wednesday at Moby Arena (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

Freshman guard Noah Reynolds landed on the foot of an Air Force defender and left the game with a sprained ankle. Junior guard Kenny Foster is planning to sit out the remainder of the season and seek a medical hardship from the NCAA to get the year of eligibility back.

Linder challenged his role players before the road game at Fresno State. Wenzel and Thompson responded by making a series of “winning plays” during UW’s 61-59 victory on Feb. 6.

After the Cowboys not named Maldonado and Ike were a combined 5-for-21 (23.8%) shooting against the Falcons, it may be time for another motivational speech before the next chapter of the Border War.

“I thought we had some guys maybe feeling a little sorry for themselves. That’s not what we’re about,” Linder said of imploring Thompson and others to raise their level of play. “I don’t shy away from confrontation, I don’t shy away from things that help you win games.

"We’ve got to have everybody on board.”

