No. 22 Wyoming Cowboys regrouping for stretch run after loss to New Mexico

LARAMIE – The Pokes witnessed a court storming for the third time this season.

It wasn’t as much fun at the Pit.

No. 22 Wyoming is in regroup-mode after getting upset 75-66 by New Mexico on Tuesday night in Albuquerque.

The Cowboys (21-3, 10-2) will play four of their final six regular-season games at home as the Mountain West race tightens down the stretch, starting with Air Force at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.

“It was a one-possession game for most of the game. You can’t make it out to be more than what it is,” head coach Jeff Linder said after UW’s six-game winning streak was snapped. “Now we’ve got an Air Force team on Saturday that is very dangerous. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We’ve got to learn from it.”

Hunter Maldonado, who made the game-winning layup as time expired to beat Air Force 63-61 at Clune Arena following UW’s previous loss at Boise State, was held to nine points on 2-for-12 shooting by the Lobos (11-14, 3-8).

The MW player of the year candidate also had eight of the Cowboys’ 15 turnovers.

“Maldo is a guy who is playing at an all-American level and there’s going to be a night where he doesn’t play at his best,” Linder said. “He has played well all year long and just for whatever reason it wasn’t his night. I know he takes full responsibility for it and he’ll bounce back from it.”

Graham Ike scored 24 of his 26 points in the second half against New Mexico.

Jeremiah Oden had 14 points on 5-for-5 shooting, and Brendan Wenzel added three 3-pointers to help pick up some of the slack with Drake Jeffries going 1-for-8 behind the arc.

Richard Pitino said his team out-rebounding UW 32-30 was the key to his first signature victory at New Mexico.

“Great win for our program,” the first-year Lobos coach said. “We have a lot of respect for Wyoming. They’re well coached. They’re talented. They’re tough. And we finally got a win that wasn’t pretty. We haven’t shown that. We haven’t found a way to win when the offense isn’t totally clicking.”

The Pokes survived a 93-91 shootout in the first meeting with New Mexico on Jan. 22 in Laramie. This time they couldn’t quite keep pace with Jaelen House (34 points) and Jamal Mashburn Jr. (18 points).

The Lobos shot 55% from the field, including 8-for-17 on 3s, while the Cowboys finished 41% from the field, including a 6-for-18 effort behind the arc.

UW’s NET ranking fell from No. 25 to No. 34 after the loss.

Colorado State, which hosts the Cowboys next Wednesday at a sold-out Moby Arena, is up to No. 26 in the metric used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee entering the Rams’ trip Thursday to the Pit.

“I know what I’ve got in that locker room. I’ve got a lot of disappointed guys,” Linder said. “I know they’ll bounce back and they’ll respond the right way.”

