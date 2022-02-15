No. 22 Wyoming Cowboys upset 75-66 by New Mexico Lobos

No. 22 Wyoming basked in the glow of the national spotlight for one day.

And then the reality of how difficult winning the Mountain West regular-season championship is going to be bit the Pokes at the Pit.

UW’s six-game winning streak was snapped with a 75-66 loss to New Mexico on Tuesday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Graham Ike scored 24 of his 26 points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Cowboys (21-4, 10-2) from overcoming 15 turnovers and 41.1% shooting.

Jaelen House poured in 34 points to lead the Lobos (11-14, 3-8), who finished 55.1% from the field as a team with eight made 3-pointers.

A crowd of 8,208 celebrated the biggest win of the Richard Pitino era to date as UW slipped back into a tie with Boise State atop the MW standings.

“It was a tough night. Tough place to play,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “When you’re the 22nd-ranked team in the country, first place in the league, teams and places get excited. We knew the challenge that was in front of us. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

“It was one of those nights where, guess what, the other team makes tough shots. Jaelen House made a lot of tough shots. Give him credit.”

After a basket by Jeremiah Oden tied the score 49-49 with 8:22 remaining, New Mexico seized control down the stretch with a 6-0 run capped by a jumper by Jamal Mashburn Jr., who had 18 points.

The lightning-quick Lobo backcourt duo were a combined 19-for-34 shooting.

“Mashburn made tough shots. You kind of have to pick your poison,” Linder said. “We forced them into a lot of non-paint twos, the type of shots we wanted them to get, and they made them.”

KJ Jenkins buried a 3 for his only points of the game to extend the Lobos lead to 58-51.

The Pokes were within 66-63 after back-to-back dunks by Ike and Oden, but House buried a big shot and finished off the upset by making four free throws in the final seconds.

Jay Allen-Tovar, who scored a career-high 25 points in New Mexico’s 93-91 loss in Laramie, finished with 15 points to help his team get the split.

“It’s hard to win on the road if you’re going to let teams shoot 55 percent,” Linder said. “The fact that we shot 35 or 36 percent and were still right there is something we can look at. We’ve got to guard better.”

Ike scored UW’s first 10 points of the second half. He completed a pair of three-point plays and spun around Allen-Tovar for a dunk to give the Pokes a 41-34 lead.

The Lobos answered with an 11-2 run and pulled ahead 45-43 after four consecutive points by Mashburn.

UW led 33-30 at the intermission despite Ike and Hunter Maldonado being held to a combined six points on 2-for-16 shooting from the field.

The Cowboys shot 33.3% as a team, but Brendan Wenzel and Oden provided a spark on the offensive end.

Wenzel was 3-for-4 behind the arc with nine points, and Oden was 3-for-3 from the field with 10 points at halftime.

Oden drew a foul attempting a 3 and made all three foul shots to give the visitors a 22-21 lead. The sophomore forward hit a 3 and his second dunk of the half gave the Pokes a 33-28 lead with 50 seconds left.

New Mexico shot 50% (12-for-24) from the field with House (12 points) and Mashburn (10 points) both scoring in double figures before the break.

Oden finished the game with 14 points on 5-for-5 shooting but Maldonado mustered just nine points on 2-for-12 shooting with eight turnovers.

UW hosts Air Force at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.

