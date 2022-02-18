No. 22 Wyoming looks to bounce back in front of big home crowd vs. Air Force

LARAMIE – Jeff Linder really does pay attention to all the details.

In the aftermath of No. 22 Wyoming’s 75-66 loss at New Mexico on Tuesday, the second-year head coach noticed the social media trolls were out faster than the fans rushing the court at the Pit.

“It was unfortunate,” Linder said. “It’s funny in a matter of about two hours people can think I’m John Wooden, everybody thinks we’re going to win an NCAA championship. Then low and behold two hours later, I can’t coach and we’re not any good.”

On Friday, Linder was named one of 15 finalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year watch list, which also includes Kentucky’s John Calipari, Baylor’s Scott Drew and Gonzaga’s Mark Few.

And the Cowboys (20-4, 10-2) are still good enough to win the Mountain West, if they can bounce back from the disappointing defeat and take advantage of having four of their final six regular-season games at home.

UW hosts Air Force on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium (2 p.m., AT&T Sports Network). Over 9,000 tickets have been sold as the Cowboys try to improve to 12-0 this season at the “Dome of Doom.”

The Pokes are currently a half-game back of Boise State and tied with Colorado State (21-3, 11-3) in the standings. The Broncos (20-6, 11-2) host Utah State and the Rams (21-3, 11-3) are at UNLV on Saturday.

“The sky isn’t falling,” Linder said. “We didn’t go from being a top-25 team to being a team that can’t win another game. Our guys do know they’ve got to respond the right way.”

When both of Linder’s MW player of the year candidates are clicking, UW is hard to beat.

Graham Ike is second in the MW in scoring (20.8 ppg) and rebounding (9.3 rpg), and Hunter Maldonado is second in assists (6.2 apg) and third in scoring (19.2 ppg).

Ike scored 24 of his 26 points in the second half in the loss to the Lobos, but Maldonado finished with just nine points and eight turnovers.

After the team’s previous loss on Jan. 25 at Boise State, Maldonado responded with 31 points and the game-winning layup at the buzzer to beat the Falcons (10-14, 3-10) at Clune Arena.

The Cowboys reeled off six consecutive wins before falling to New Mexico.

“You could see they wanted to make amends,” Linder said of the bruising defense the Lobos played on Maldonado, who finished 2-for-12 from the field. “You could tell they wanted to bow their neck a little bit because the last game Maldo really punished them inside. You could tell they were really trying to be physical.”

Drake Jeffries, who is ninth in the NCAA in 3-point field-goal percentage (44%), was just 1-for-8 behind the arc at the Pit. The senior shooting guard is averaging 10.4 points and 5.5 rebounds.

“He actually got some really good looks, but he only made one of them,” Linder noted. “If you give him those looks night in, night out, he’s going to make 45 or 50 percent of them.”

Air Force, which ranks last in the MW in scoring (59.4 ppg) but is fourth in points allowed (65.4 ppg), is coming off an 85-59 loss to Boise State.

Senior guard A.J. Walker, who hit a late 3 to tie the score before Maldonado’s heroics at the Academy, is averaging a team-high 15.8 points.

Linder is still frustrated by Ike getting called for several charging calls that limited his minutes in the first meeting.

“Graham didn’t have a great game down there. A lot of offensive fouls. I’m not sure I agreed with all of them,” Linder said. “Those are the things he’s got to adjust to because that’s how they’re going to try to guard him is by flopping around. You watch any game they play with Nic Jackson, all he does is flop around. Snaps his head back, gets underneath guys and just falls down.

“That’s the only way you can guard (Ike) is by flopping. Hopefully we don’t take the bait on that.”

UW leads the all-time series 81-41 but the teams have split the last 10 meetings.

Linder is hoping to be in a better mood when he checks his phone after this matchup with the Falcons than he was on the flight back from Albuquerque.

“My wife didn’t even text me after losing. I had to text her,” Linder said. “As I told our guys, I bet nobody was texting you after the game telling you how good we are. If you go on social media, you got all those people with four followers trying to tell you how you can’t play and you can’t coach.

“For us in two years’ time, amidst COVID and all the excuses we could have made to not be in the position we’re in … for us to warrant the students to storm the court at the Pit, I guess shows you we’re doing something right.”

