No. 7 San Diego State runs away from Wyoming to keep Pokes winless in league

"We always have a segment where spend 20 to 30 minutes getting up shots within our offense," said forward Hunter Thompson, who reached double figures for the first time in the last five games with 15 points on 6 of 13 shooting. "It's not like we're just not working on it. I just think we need to find a way to translate the defense and offense over to the game.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I wish I knew a better way to explain it, but it's frustrating when we do work on it and it doesn't translate over."

After allowing Colorado State to shoot 51 percent from the floor in Saturday’s loss, the Cowboys didn’t do much to slow down a SDSU team that began the day ranked in the top 3 in the MW in scoring and field-goal percentage. The Aztecs shot 56.5 percent from the field in the first half en route to their 11-point halftime lead.

Wyoming trailed just 18-15 before SDSU made six of its final eight shots of the half.

"For a team that plays as hard as them, we've got to play like that for a whole game to be in a position to win at the end of the game," Maldonado said. "I credit them. They played hard. They're a tough team, and they came out and did what they had to do."