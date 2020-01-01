Offense, turnovers plague Wyoming in loss at Boise State

Wyoming's defense gave the Cowboys a chance to start the new year with a rare Mountain West road victory, but Wyoming couldn't generate enough offense in a 65-54 loss to Boise State on Wednesday at ExtraMile Arena.

Jake Hendricks led the Cowboys with 16 points while Hunter Maldonado chipped in 14. Boise State shot 84.6 percent from the free-throw line (22 of 26) and finished with more made free throws than field goals (20) as Wyoming held the Broncos to just 39.2-percent shooting from the field. But the Cowboys shot just 41.9 percent and committed a season-high 22 turnovers.

The loss -- Wyoming's 10th in its last 11 league road games dating back to the 2017-18 season -- snapped the Cowboys' two-game winning streak.

Wyoming led 41-37 early in the second half before Boise State used a 9-0 run to seize control. The Cowboys went 6 minutes, 26 seconds without a basket during that span before Maldonado's layup ended the drought and made it a three-point game with 8:01 remaining.

But the Broncos scored the next five points, and Wyoming didn't get any closer in its third straight loss to begin MW play. The Cowboys will again try for their first league win Saturday at Colorado State.