Oregon State highlights additions to Wyoming's non-conference hoops schedule

LARAMIE -- Wyoming men’s basketball is close to finalizing its non-conference schedule for the upcoming season after adding four games, including a matchup with a high-major program.
Oregon State highlights the additions to the Cowboys’ 2020-21 slate, which were made in response to the start of the college basketball season being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. UW will travel to Corvallis, Oregon, on Dec. 6, according to a copy of the game contract obtained by the Star-Tribune through an open records request.
Oregon State beat the Cowboys 83-64 in their most recent meeting two years ago. The teams have split their last two matchups.
The Cowboys will also host Incarnate Word (Dec. 2), Denver (Dec. 9) and Nebraska-Omaha (Dec. 17) at the Arena-Auditorium. All four games, which were added to UW’s schedule within the last month, are one-offs that include financial guarantees for the visiting team.
UW will receive $50,000 from Oregon State while the Cowboys’ payout to Incarnate Word, Denver and Nebraska-Omaha will total $134,000, according to copies of the game contracts obtained by the Star-Tribune. But clauses are included in all four contracts to protect the schools from financial penalty amid the uncertainty of a pandemic.
With advance written notice to Incarnate Word, Denver and/or Nebraska-Omaha, UW will not be on the hook for any penalty or cancellation fees if any of those contracts are terminated for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic and “UW deems it in the best interests of UW to terminate the contract/agreement for the health and safety of its employees, students and/or the public.” A clause worked into the contract for the Oregon State game states the contract shall be void in the event that the game becomes impossible to play because of natural disasters, including a pandemic.
UW is still slated to host a multi-team event to open the season on or near the season's Nov. 25 start date, though scheduling details are still being worked out.
The Cowboys will also play at Utah Valley on Dec. 12, giving UW five known non-conference games so far. Colorado Christian and Southeastern Louisiana, which were originally scheduled for Nov. 10 and Nov. 13, respectively, have been canceled while UW’s games against Cal State Fullerton and Jackson State have been rescheduled for next season, a source said.
In men’s basketball, teams are allowed to play a maximum of 27 regular-season games this season. The Mountain West announced Monday its teams will play 20 conference games as part of the league's revised scheduling format.
