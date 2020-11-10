Oregon State highlights additions to Wyoming's non-conference hoops schedule

LARAMIE -- Wyoming men’s basketball is close to finalizing its non-conference schedule for the upcoming season after adding four games, including a matchup with a high-major program.

Oregon State highlights the additions to the Cowboys’ 2020-21 slate, which were made in response to the start of the college basketball season being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. UW will travel to Corvallis, Oregon, on Dec. 6, according to a copy of the game contract obtained by the Star-Tribune through an open records request.

Oregon State beat the Cowboys 83-64 in their most recent meeting two years ago. The teams have split their last two matchups.

The Cowboys will also host Incarnate Word (Dec. 2), Denver (Dec. 9) and Nebraska-Omaha (Dec. 17) at the Arena-Auditorium. All four games, which were added to UW’s schedule within the last month, are one-offs that include financial guarantees for the visiting team.

UW will receive $50,000 from Oregon State while the Cowboys’ payout to Incarnate Word, Denver and Nebraska-Omaha will total $134,000, according to copies of the game contracts obtained by the Star-Tribune. But clauses are included in all four contracts to protect the schools from financial penalty amid the uncertainty of a pandemic.