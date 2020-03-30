Pine Bluffs native Hunter Thompson announces he's returning to Wyoming

LARAMIE -- One of Wyoming's own is staying put following the coaching change to the Cowboys' basketball program.

Sophomore forward Hunter Thompson announced Monday he'll be returning to the team next season to play for first-year coach Jeff Linder. The Pine Bluffs native took to Twitter to make his intentions known.

"Over the past few weeks I have spent time with my family and loved ones," Thompson tweeted in a series of tweets. "Despite all the pessimistic attitude towards Wyoming basketball I am happy to announce I am staying home. No matter where I may roam, Wyo will always be home. I am excited to continue my time at the University of Wyoming under (Linder) and staff working towards achieving our TEAM goals and my INDIVIDUAL goals. I thank (former UW) coach (Allen) Edwards and his staff for making me a better man than what I was when I came in to the program.

"I pray for a healthy and productive season with MASSIVE leaps from myself and teammates. Not a lot of the outside sees the work we put in but you better believe we are itching to get back and get to work. The MW tournament was a glimpse of the talent we have at Wyoming. When one door closes another one opens and you never forget the people that helped you get through that next door. Let 'er Buck boys."