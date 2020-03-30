Pine Bluffs native Hunter Thompson announces he's returning to Wyoming

LARAMIE -- One of Wyoming's own is staying put following the coaching change to the Cowboys' basketball program.
Sophomore forward Hunter Thompson announced Monday he'll be returning to the team next season to play for first-year coach Jeff Linder. The Pine Bluffs native took to Twitter to make his intentions known.
"Over the past few weeks I have spent time with my family and loved ones," Thompson tweeted in a series of tweets. "Despite all the pessimistic attitude towards Wyoming basketball I am happy to announce I am staying home. No matter where I may roam, Wyo will always be home. I am excited to continue my time at the University of Wyoming under (Linder) and staff working towards achieving our TEAM goals and my INDIVIDUAL goals. I thank (former UW) coach (Allen) Edwards and his staff for making me a better man than what I was when I came in to the program.
"I pray for a healthy and productive season with MASSIVE leaps from myself and teammates. Not a lot of the outside sees the work we put in but you better believe we are itching to get back and get to work. The MW tournament was a glimpse of the talent we have at Wyoming. When one door closes another one opens and you never forget the people that helped you get through that next door. Let 'er Buck boys."
Thompson has been a mainstay in the starting lineup for UW since his redshirt freshman season, starting 45 of the 53 games he's played for the Cowboys. He averaged 8.2 points and 4.1 rebounds in 23 games this season, one in which he missed five games late with a bout of mononucleosis.
The 6-foot-10, 230-pound pick-and-pop big, ranked as a four-star recruit by ESPN coming out of Pine Bluffs High, is averaging 8.5 points and 3.5 rebounds for his career. Of his 365 career field-goal attempts, nearly 58 percent of them have come from 3-point range.
His clip from beyond the arc dipped to 33 percent this season, but Thompson has flashed the ability to be a matchup problem on the perimeter for opposing bigs. He was one of UW's top 3-point threats two seasons ago when he shot 37.5 percent from deep.
Thompson's skill set seems to be an ideal fit in Linder's shooter-friendly system. Linder, a staunch believer in shooting the 3, chimed in with his own thoughts shortly after Thompson's announcement.
"(Thompson) will (be) one of the toughest players in college basketball to defend next year!" Linder tweeted.
Thompson's announcement is the latest decision from players on the roster this season. He and leading scorer Hunter Maldonado have both announced their intention to return while TJ Taylor, Greg Milton III and Tyler Morman have all entered the NCAA transfer portal. While players have the option of withdrawing their name from the portal and returning to their current school, Milton and Morman intend to leave the program.
UW has also landed two verbal commitments in the last week from guards Drake Jeffries and Xavier Dusell.
