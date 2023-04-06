LARAMIE – It looked like Noah Reynolds would be heading to Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Instead, the former Wyoming guard announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

Reynolds, who was the Cowboys’ leading scorer (14.5 ppg) before having his season cut short after suffering two concussions in Mountain West play, is the first of the eight UW players to enter the transfer portal moving up to a Power 5 conference.

Ethan Anderson has signed with Pepperdine (West Coast Conference) and Jeremiah Oden is committed to DePaul (Big East).

Former UW assistant Sundance Wicks, who left to become the head coach at Wisconsin-Green Bay, added Reynolds’ brother to his staff last week.

But Noah Reynolds is headed to Madison to play in the Big Ten instead of reuniting with Wicks and Nic Reynolds.

UW head coach Jeff Linder and his revamped staff still have nine scholarships to fill. The only commitment the Pokes have received during this cycle is from Fullerton College transfer guard Kobe Newton.

Mason Walters, the reigning NAIA player of the year at the University of Jamestown, will reportedly visit UW this weekend. The 6-foot-9 senior forward has one year of eligibility remaining after scoring 2,662 points and grabbing 1,239 rebounds for the Jimmies in Jamestown, North Dakota.

Some other portal players the Pokes appear to be targeting include Emporia State center Mayuom Buom, Idaho guard Nigel Burris, Niagara guard Noah Thomasson and Vermont guard Nigle Cook.

“In the portal I wouldn’t be surprised if you see a few kids from lower-level schools who were very good or very talented and developed and Jeff thinks can fit his program,” UW athletics director Tom Burman said. “Jeff loves kids who can shoot the basketball, have a high basketball I.Q. and can really play hard. If he can find all of those (attributes), then I think you’re going to see him take them even if they’re a little slower, a little shorter, a little whatever.”

Newton, a 6-2, 175-pound sophomore from Portland, Oregon, averaged 13.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals for Fullerton College last season.

Cole Gingeleski, a 6-11 center from Tampa, Florida, announced he has received an offer from UW. The high school senior is also being recruited by Tennessee-Martin and Merrimack.

A source told the Star-Tribune that UW’s staff is not planning to offer former Cheyenne East and Laramie County Community College standout Xavier McCord.

McCord, who was recently named to the all-Region IX first team after averaging a team-high 18.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Golden Eagles, has received an offer from Southern Indiana.

The spring signing period runs from April 12 to May 17.