Prolonged scoring drought dooms Wyoming in another league loss to Fresno State

“It is a little frustrating because we were taking steps, but tonight we took a step backward with not executing the game plan and not doing what we should’ve done and could’ve done,” said guard Hunter Maldonado, who had seven points -- 11 fewer than his season average -- on just 3 of 11 shooting.

Jake Hendricks and freshman guard Kwane Marble II each scored 12 points for Wyoming, but the Cowboys went a stretch of 11 minutes, 26 seconds of game time without a point that all but sealed their fate. Wyoming trailed by as many as 23 early in the second half and never got closer than 10 the rest of the way en route to their sixth straight loss and ninth straight conference loss dating back to last season.

Next up for Wyoming? A rematch Tuesday with college basketball’s lone unbeaten in No. 7 San Diego State, which handed the Cowboys a 72-52 loss at the Arena Auditorium less than two weeks ago.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“You’d hope that you don’t take steps back, but when you do, you only can adjust going forward and go back to the drawing board,” Wyoming coach Allen Edwards said. “It’s not like you say, ‘We just took step a back, so let’s pout about it.’ We’ve got to find a way to get back up, dust ourselves off and go into a tough environment on the road against San Diego State.”