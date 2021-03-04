Queta, Utah State too much for Wyoming down the stretch

Playing its first game since Feb. 19 because of COVID-related cancellations, UW trailed just 38-35 at the half, staying close behind the hot hands of Maldonado and Drake Jeffries, who combined for 19 first-half points. Maldonado made four of his first six shots while Jeffries came off the bench to sink three of the Cowboys’ eight 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes.

UW made a point to try to limit the effectiveness of Queta, who had been averaging 26 points and 12.5 rebounds over his last four games. The Cowboys often allowed one of the Aggies’ weaker shooters to operate freely around the perimeter in order to keep a second defender close by Utah State’s all-conference center.

The strategy worked early. Queta finished the first half with just four points while Utah State shot just 13.3% (2 of 15) from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes, before Queta eventually got going.

His fourth bucket of the second half -- a layup with 10:14 left -- gave Utah State its first double-digit lead at 58-48, igniting a 16-6 run for the Aggies over the next 7 minutes, 47 seconds that put the game out of reach. Twelve turnovers that Utah State converted into 11 points didn’t help UW’s cause either.