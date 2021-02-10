Regardless of location, Wyoming's Jeff Linder thinks Mountain West Tournament should remain all-inclusive

LARAMIE -- While the Mountain West men’s basketball tournament hasn’t yet left home, location isn’t necessarily Jeff Linder’s primary concern.
Wyoming’s first-year coach just wants everyone participating like usual.
Linder not only is in favor of the conference having its annual postseason event but also wants it to be all-inclusive, which is normally a given. But as the coronavirus pandemic rages on, safety concerns have made conferences at least think about a change in tournament format and venue -- most of them require all of their teams to travel to a neutral site -- while some coaches aren’t sure their conference tournaments should be played at all.
CBS Sports recently surveyed 41 head coaches at both the high- and mid-major levels asking them that exact question. More than 70% of them were still in favor of them being played, but 27% of them said no.
But with many conference tournaments less than a month away, leagues are seemingly determined to get them in. None of the 31 Division I conferences that are playing this season have canceled their postseason tournaments yet, so the more pertinent questions may be where they’re going to be played and what they’re going to look like.
In the Mountain West, coaches’ opinions vary.
“I think everybody still needs to be there,” Linder said.
The league has already had seven conference series and 16 total conference games canceled or postponed because of coronavirus-related issues, including UW’s two-game series at Utah State, which was supposed to be played Wednesday and Friday. San Jose State’s women’s team, which had to pause basketball activities on multiple occasions because of COVID-related issues, opted out of the rest of its season last month.
Boise State coach Leon Rice recently expressed hesitation about bringing all 11 men’s teams to Las Vegas for this year’s tournament for fear that sticking with the traditional format could increase each team’s exposure to the virus. Rice told the Idaho Press last month he believes there would be “some merit” to the idea of moving the single-elimination tournament to campus sites, which would cut the number of teams that have to travel for the first round in half.
“I just can’t picture 11 teams in the hotels and doing what we do at the tournament and not exposing ourselves and now all of a sudden, if you do all this work and your team comes down with COVID right before the NCAA Tournament, that’s a hard thing to stomach and hard thing to think about,” Rice told the newspaper.
Asked if he’s comfortable with the Mountain West sticking to its usual tournament routine this postseason, Linder didn’t have a strong opinion one way or the other, though he opined minimizing the number of teams that have to travel couldn’t hurt the situation.
“That’s one of the reasons why we’re not going to Utah State,” Linder said. “I’ve got a lot of guys that haven’t gotten COVID, and now you run the risk of getting a lot of guys out. And now we’re done.”
While the Big Ten announced Tuesday it will relocate its men’s and women’s tournaments from Chicago to Indianapolis, where the entire NCAA Tournament is scheduled to be played, to allow for more centralized COVID testing, the Mountain West is standing pat for now.
League spokesman Javan Hedlund told the Star-Tribune in a statement that while Mountain West membership has been and will continue to discuss all tournament options, the conference still plans to host all 21 eligible men’s and women’s teams at their usual Vegas venue, the Thomas & Mack Center, beginning March 10. The Pac-12 and West Coast conferences, which also play their tournaments in Las Vegas, have yet to make any changes either.
“We are following the guidelines set forth by the CDC, (Nevada) Gov. (Steve) Sisolak, the state of Nevada and Clark County and are preparing accordingly to mitigate exposure and provide a safe environment for everyone involved,” Hedlund said.
Of course, every team is looking out for its best interests this time of year.
Teams like San Diego State (No. 20 NET ranking), Boise State (37th), Colorado State (46th) and Utah State (50th) -- all of which are squarely in the NCAA Tournament at-large conversation -- certainly don’t want positive tests and subsequent contact tracing popping up after the conference tournament that could keep them from participating should they be selected to the field of 68. Cutting down on the number of teams in the conference tournament would also help keep those NCAA Tournament hopefuls from taking the kind of loss against the Mountain West's bottom feeders that would put a major blemish on their tournament resume.
"I do think we need to be flexible because that’s the kind of year this is, and if someone doesn’t realize that, then their head is in the sand or something," Rice said, according to The Idaho Press. "If we’re really about 'we have to get more teams in, we have to protect our best teams, we have to do this’, then we have to adjust on the fly and see what makes it best to do that."
For teams like UW (10-9, 4-8 Mountain West), which finds itself near the bottom third of the league standings in Year 1 of its rebuild under Linder, earning the automatic bid by winning the conference tournament is its only chance of making it to the Big Dance. Having advanced to the semifinals just last season as the first No. 11 seed to ever win a Mountain West tournament game, the Cowboys know as well as anyone that kind of Cinderella run isn’t impossible.
But Linder said the primary reason he’s against reducing the tournament field is because of the due diligence all teams have practiced to get to this point.
Throw in a postponed series with UNLV that’s still yet to be rescheduled, and the Cowboys have had two league series impacted by coronavirus-related issues. Still, UW has already played 19 games, including the majority of its 20-game league slate.
The Cowboys’ next game is scheduled for Feb. 17 against New Mexico, which is still participating this season despite public health orders in New Mexico preventing the Lobos from playing home games in their own state.
“That’s not fair for the guys like us who’ve had to do everything we can to put ourselves in position to play games,” Linder said. “That’s what you’re fighting for, to play. That’s what you do this for is to play in the conference tournament.
“I’m really proud of my players, our program and our medical staff of just doing a tremendous job of staying safe and really minimizing the number of COVID cases that have come through our program. It’s been minimal.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.