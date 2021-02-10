Regardless of location, Wyoming's Jeff Linder thinks Mountain West Tournament should remain all-inclusive

“We are following the guidelines set forth by the CDC, (Nevada) Gov. (Steve) Sisolak, the state of Nevada and Clark County and are preparing accordingly to mitigate exposure and provide a safe environment for everyone involved,” Hedlund said.

Of course, every team is looking out for its best interests this time of year.

Teams like San Diego State (No. 20 NET ranking), Boise State (37th), Colorado State (46th) and Utah State (50th) -- all of which are squarely in the NCAA Tournament at-large conversation -- certainly don’t want positive tests and subsequent contact tracing popping up after the conference tournament that could keep them from participating should they be selected to the field of 68. Cutting down on the number of teams in the conference tournament would also help keep those NCAA Tournament hopefuls from taking the kind of loss against the Mountain West's bottom feeders that would put a major blemish on their tournament resume.