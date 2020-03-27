Riley Grabau is returning to Wyoming as director of recruiting

Grabau led the NCAA in free-throw percentage as a senior (93.9) in helping the Cowboys earn their most recent NCAA Tournament bid by winning the Mountain West Tournament in 2015. Grabau missed just six free throws that season and just 29 in his career.

"I'm very excited to return to the University of Wyoming," Grabau said in a statement. "Very few people get the opportunity to not only work at the Division I level but to do so at your alma mater. I'm excited to learn from Coach Linder and the staff and make an impact on student-athlete lives. Coach Linder and I have a great connection, and I'm looking forward to taking advantage of the opportunity he has given me. He has had great success at every place he has coached."

A native of Boulder, Colorado, Grabau returns to UW after coaching his alma mater, Boulder High. Grabau was the interim coach during the 2018-19 season before having that tag removed this season. As a player, Grabau led the Panthers to the Class 5A championship game as a senior.

Grabau will help UW try to fill as many as five more scholarships during the spring signing period. The Cowboys got their first verbal commitment of the 2020 recruiting class earlier this week from Arizona shooting guard Xavier Dusell.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.