Rough start to Mountain West play not discouraging Wyoming amid rebuild

Those are long-term steps the Cowboys have to take in order to get Rome built. In the short term, UW has at least 14 games left this season starting with Saturday’s series opener against Air Force, which will be a fairer fight for the Cowboys.

The Falcons, who are in their first year under former coach Joe Scott, are also on the smaller side with no player on their roster taller than 6-8, and leading scorer A.J. Walker (13.9 points per game) is one of just two Air Force players averaging double figures. Air Force enters the weekend on a four-game losing streak, though the Falcons have had a full week off since their last game compared to just two days of rest for UW.

“This isn’t the Wyoming of old,” Oden said. “We’re not just going to let a few 20-point losses shake us. We’ve got two very winnable games coming up against Air Force, and we’re just going to come into practice with a certain level of intensity just knowing that we managed to lose those two games (against Boise State) by 20 but we can turn it around and win the next four at any point.”