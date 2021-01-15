Rough start to Mountain West play not discouraging Wyoming amid rebuild

LARAMIE -- One team inside the Arena-Auditorium was more than a decade into the same regime. The other one was 11 games into a regime change.
The visiting team? They were the veterans complete with a roster full of established players who’ve either developed in the program for years or transferred in from high-major programs. It’s a different situation for the home team, which, when fully healthy, relies heavily on three true freshmen, two sophomores and five newcomers in all as one of the youngest teams in the Mountain West.
So maybe it’s no surprise that things transpired the way they did inside Wyoming’s own building earlier this week.
“I tell our guys that’s what winning looks like,” Wyoming first-year men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder said. “And if they can see that and learn from that, we can learn from other guys and we learn from them.”
UW’s slow start to the Mountain West portion of its schedule continued against Boise State. The Broncos, who have had eight 20-win seasons in Leon Rice’s 11 years at the helm and are quickly approaching another one with a 12-game winning streak, are the more talented, seasoned team in this scenario and played like it in a two-game series that wasn’t all that competitive. Boise State won both games by a combined 43 points.
UW (7-4, 1-3 Mountain West) started the Linder era by winning six of its first seven games against a less-than-stellar non-conference schedule that had to be reworked once the NCAA postponed the start of season in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, with the level of competition increasing considerably, the Cowboys take a three-game losing streak into their next series at Air Force (3-7, 1-5) beginning Saturday.
The skid started a week ago with a 20-point loss in the series finale at Fresno State, making the Cowboys’ average margin of defeat 21 points in their last three games. It’s reminiscent of the kind of losses UW suffered in the final years of the Allen Edwards era when the Cowboys lost conference games by an average of 17.9 points during the 2018-19 season and nearly 13 a season ago.
But circumstances are different in the first year of a rebuild, so UW isn’t exactly pushing the panic button.
“We’re fine. There’s no reason to panic,” said guard Hunter Maldonado, one of just three juniors on the roster. “Obviously we’ve lost three in a row now, but we can turn that around easily. It’s only three games. We’re still 7-4. So we’ve just got to keep going at it every single day getting better. If we keep getting better every single day, I think we’ll be fine.”
***
UW hasn’t done it consistently yet against the longer, more athletic teams it’s seen in league play -- UW is averaging just 67.3 points against conference opponents after scoring more than 80 a game in the non-conference -- but the Cowboys have the ability to keep themselves in games with their shooting ability. UW is one of the conference’s top 5 teams in field-goal percentage (45%) and 3-point shooting (36.7%).
The Cowboys will need all the offense they can muster going forward in order to overcome their deficiencies.
Linder usually likes to have five shooters space the floor with his positionless style of play, which means the Cowboys aren’t all that big of a team to begin with. And UW has only gotten smaller with injuries to forwards Hunter Thompson (ankle), Eoin Nelson (lower leg) and Graham Ike (ACL surgery recovery), though Thompson could be back in the lineup as soon as this weekend.
Teams have repeatedly exposed UW’s lack of girth and depth in the frontcourt, some more easily than others given their high-end talent. Fresno State’s 7-foot NBA prospect, Orlando Robinson, combined for 48 points on 19 of 29 shooting against UW. Boise State, with a next-level prospect of its own in the Mountain West’s preseason player of the year, Derrick Alston Jr., along with Oregon transfer Abu Kigab, Arizona transfer Devonaire Doutrive and fourth-year junior forward Mladen Armus, averaged 50 paint points against the Cowboys.
Teams are shooting 47% against UW -- 52.5% in conference play -- primarily because UW doesn’t currently have the manpower to offer much resistance on the interior. That also means rebounding is a struggle (minus-5.4 rebounding margin), though UW showed more fight in that department in the series finale against Boise State after getting outrebounded by 24 in the first game.
And while seasoned talent has a lot to do with the gap that still exists between UW and the Mountain West’s elite, there’s a chemistry aspect, too. Boise State in particular showed a connectedness and an urgency that the young Cowboys are still working to develop.
“There are certain little things,” Linder said. “As you’re on the court, you’re hearing Kigab talking. You hear how they’re communicating. And (our) freshmen don’t know. Marcus Williams, Jeremiah Oden, Xavier DuSell, they’ve never been in that type of game before to realize the intensity you have to have and the intent you have to to have in order to beat a really good team.”
It wasn’t always like that for what now may be the best team UW will face all season. Linder, who spent six seasons on Boise State’s coaching staff once Rice was hired there in 2010, witnessed first-hand the Broncos’ maturation process. The same goes for his first head coaching job at Northern Colorado, where Linder won just 11 games in his first season before leading the Bears to three straight 20-win seasons.
Coming off back-to-back single-digit win seasons, UW was picked to finish eighth in the Mountain West this season in the league’s preseason poll. There's still more than a month on the schedule for the Cowboys to try to surpass those expectations, but Linder knows as well as anyone that getting his program to where he ultimately wants it to be will take more time than that.
“You’ve got to know there’s no quick fix,” Linder said. “If anyone thought this was going to be a quick fix, I’ve got news for you, it’s not going to be quick. And I didn’t expect it to be that. Hopefully I’m the right person for the job because that’s what I’ve had to deal with at the places I’ve been whether it’s a head coach or an assistant coach, coming into situations where it was pretty bleak.
“Now there are days and nights where I don’t sleep and days where it’s like, ‘Man.’ But you’ve got to keep fighting.”
***
Some of the Cowboys’ deficiencies will have to be shored up in recruiting. Linder started that with the roster turnover this season and has continued it by signing two players in UW’s 2021 recruiting class, including 7-footer Nate Barnhart. Linder has also brought in Utah transfer Brendan Wenzel, who will be eligible next season.
Those are long-term steps the Cowboys have to take in order to get Rome built. In the short term, UW has at least 14 games left this season starting with Saturday’s series opener against Air Force, which will be a fairer fight for the Cowboys.
The Falcons, who are in their first year under former coach Joe Scott, are also on the smaller side with no player on their roster taller than 6-8, and leading scorer A.J. Walker (13.9 points per game) is one of just two Air Force players averaging double figures. Air Force enters the weekend on a four-game losing streak, though the Falcons have had a full week off since their last game compared to just two days of rest for UW.
“This isn’t the Wyoming of old,” Oden said. “We’re not just going to let a few 20-point losses shake us. We’ve got two very winnable games coming up against Air Force, and we’re just going to come into practice with a certain level of intensity just knowing that we managed to lose those two games (against Boise State) by 20 but we can turn it around and win the next four at any point.”
Top-130 NET tests against preseason conference favorite San Diego State, Nevada, Colorado State and Utah State -- the only team other than Boise State that’s still perfect in league play -- await, too. Some matchups will be more favorable than others, but UW isn’t going to shy away from the competition.
Ideally, the Cowboys would like a turnaround in the present while simultaneously building for their future.
“I’ve got to be able to see the long game and not the short game, and we’re going to do that the right way,” Linder said. “And if we’ve got to take some lumps along the way, that’s part of it. But I want to make sure I’ve got the right guys that when you go through tough times that you’re going to stick together because of your character and that you’re going to respond in the right way.”
Davis Potter