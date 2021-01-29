San Diego State shows Wyoming 'what a championship-level defense looks like'

SDSU turned the Cowboys over 16 times, a season-high for UW.

“Against a team like San Diego State, it’s not necessarily about the plays you run,” Linder said. “You’ve got to be able to play in space and you’ve got to play with pace, but especially as you’re getting the ball up the court and you get into the half court in those first 3-5 seconds, you’ve got to be able to orchestrate, duck and kind of get us in position and not let them speed you up. So Marcus is going to learn from it. We’ll all learn from it and we’ll get better because of it.”

SDSU didn’t have nearly as much trouble generating points.

Linder praised his team’s defensive performance in UW’s previous series against Nevada after holding the Wolf Pack to 38% shooting in those two games, but to say the Cowboys have been wildly inconsistent on that end of the floor would be an understatement. UW has statistically been among the worst defensive teams in the Mountain West all season and never gave itself much of a chance by immediately reverting back to its old ways.