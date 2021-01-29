San Diego State shows Wyoming 'what a championship-level defense looks like'

LARAMIE -- Jeff Linder’s teams are known for offense.
It makes sense given his background. Linder’s notoriety grew around the Mountain West with the offensive game plans he put together for Boise State during his six seasons as a Broncos assistant. When he took over his own program for the first time at Northern Colorado, his teams became some of the nation’s most efficient from beyond the 3-point line.
But in his first year as Wyoming’s men’s basketball coach, Linder has spent much of the season preaching to his team that defense is what is eventually going to make the young, rebuilding Cowboys a consistent winner in the league.
Getting a team with four freshmen, six newcomers and no seniors to take that message to heart has been a practice in patience for Linder. Perhaps getting a firsthand look at the best the Mountain West has to offer defensively will help drive that point home.
“When have they ever felt that?” Linder said of his team after San Diego State suffocated UW in an 87-57 win Thursday in the teams’ series opener at Viejas Arena. “That’s a legitimate top 25 defensive team in the country, and it’s not like they’re crazy long like they’ve been in the past. They’ve got a collective toughness to them. They know winning lies on the defensive end of the floor, and you could see that with their intentions.”
Offense hadn’t been much of a problem for the Cowboys before squaring off against SDSU. The Cowboys began the week as the second-highest scoring team in the league and rank in the top 4 in field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage.
But it was hard to tell against a veteran-laden SDSU team that’s made defense its calling card as a perennial Mountain West contender. The Aztecs have won either the league’s regular-season title or tournament championship (or both) eight of the last 11 years and are once again in contention with the conference’s stingiest defense, which was on full display Thursday.
UW mustered just two buckets over a stretch of nearly 8 minutes as the Aztecs built a 33-point halftime lead, and whether it was while the Cowboys tried to bring the ball up the floor or in the half court, SDSU’s relentless pressure continued to take its toll. The Cowboys rarely got open looks and shot a season-low 30% from the floor. UW finished with 10 3-pointers but needed to shoot 40 of them to reach that number, making for a season-low 25% clip from deep.
The Aztecs, who are allowing fewer points than anyone in the Mountain West, made life particularly tough for Marcus Williams, UW’s leading scorer. SDSU pressed the freshman point guard, particularly early, in an effort to make him give the ball up and speed the Cowboys up more and more as the lead continued to grow. The Aztecs baited him into seven turnovers and held Williams to a season-low six points -- 10.9 fewer than his season average -- on just 2 of 13 shooting.
SDSU turned the Cowboys over 16 times, a season-high for UW.
“Against a team like San Diego State, it’s not necessarily about the plays you run,” Linder said. “You’ve got to be able to play in space and you’ve got to play with pace, but especially as you’re getting the ball up the court and you get into the half court in those first 3-5 seconds, you’ve got to be able to orchestrate, duck and kind of get us in position and not let them speed you up. So Marcus is going to learn from it. We’ll all learn from it and we’ll get better because of it.”
SDSU didn’t have nearly as much trouble generating points.
Linder praised his team’s defensive performance in UW’s previous series against Nevada after holding the Wolf Pack to 38% shooting in those two games, but to say the Cowboys have been wildly inconsistent on that end of the floor would be an understatement. UW has statistically been among the worst defensive teams in the Mountain West all season and never gave itself much of a chance by immediately reverting back to its old ways.
SDSU knocked down four of its first five 3-point shots, making the Cowboys susceptible to drives and off-ball cutters as the game wore on. UW struggled to keep anyone out of the lane, which contributed to the Aztecs shooting better than 55% from the floor and the Cowboys getting outscored by a whopping 46-14 in the paint.
SDSU finished with 11 3s, eight of those coming in the first half. By the time Adam Seiko turned a takeaway into a layup with 43 seconds left in the half, the Aztecs had reached the 60-point mark. Their 63 first-half points, which Linder called “embarrassing,” are the most for any Division I team in a conference game this season.
It was far from what the Cowboys experienced when they tried to operate their offense.
“When they sit down and guard the ball, there are very few breakdowns,” Linder said of SDSU. “Our guys need to feel it, go back, see it on film and see that, hey, that’s what a championship-level defense looks like.”
After scoring its fewest points of the season, Linder said UW will review the game film to see what adjustments the Cowboys might need to make to better attack SDSU’s defense in Saturday’s series finale. But SDSU’s performance on both ends of the floor was another reminder that offense isn’t the primary concern for the Cowboys.
“Tweaking what you do offensively doesn’t matter if you’re going to let teams shoot 65% in the first half and allow them to shoot 55 for the game,” Linder said. “Your offense isn’t necessarily the issue. It’s the ability to sit down, guard and compete on the defensive end.”
