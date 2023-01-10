Shorthanded Wyoming Cowboys drubbed by Utah State Aggies in Logan

LOGAN, Utah – Sundance Wicks said it best before the game while watching the Pokes, or what’s left of them, go through warmups.

“We just need one.”

This was not the one. Not even close.

Wyoming is still searching for its first Mountain West win after looking lost in the wilderness of the Cache Valley during an 83-63 defeat to Utah State on Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

Jeff Linder played all his healthy scholarship players but eight was not enough.

And there were only six healthy players left standing in the visiting locker room after Jake Kyman sat out in the second half with back spasms and Xavier DuSell turned an ankle with 64 seconds left.

“It’s one game but at some point, regardless of all the excuses we can make, which we’ve got plenty, but at some point, we’ve got to be able to draw a line in the sand,” Linder said. “No one is going to feel sorry for us because we’re playing with six guys.”

Hunter Maldonado led the Cowboys (5-11, 0-4 MW) with 20 points but could not prevent the team’s sixth consecutive loss.

UW allowed a series of dunks on the defensive end and shot 39.1% from the field and 41.2% from the free-throw line.

Noah Reynolds, the team’s leading scorer, worked out with Wicks on Tuesday but did not suit up. The sophomore guard could return to the lineup Saturday.

Graham Ike, who had the game-winning layup here last season, took some shots during pregame warmup but is still wearing a protective boot on his injured right foot.

Brendan Wenzel, who scored 14 points before limping to the training room against San Diego State, is expected to be out two-to-four weeks with a knee sprain.

Hunter Thompson (mononucleosis) and Kenny Foster (back) did not make the trip to Logan.

“Prior to this game we played two top-25 teams and went right down to the wire,” DuSell noted of the competitive home losses to New Mexico and San Diego State. “Like Coach Sundance said, we need that spark and we’re going to get it soon. We’re going to keep putting our hard hats on and doing the work every day.”

When UW’s starters took the floor before the opening tip, a student yelled at Maldonado: “Does your back hurt? Because you’re going to have to carry these guys.”

Maldonado scored seven quick points early in the second half to get the Pokes within 42-34. But then he left a 3-point attempt about six inches short, which energized the crowd of 7,890 and sparked a 12-2 run by the Aggies.

“When I air-balled that 3, that was a bad shot and it got them rolling,” Maldonado said. “That gave them a nice 10-0 run right there and they pushed it to 20. That’s my fault right there and I’ve got to find ways within the margins to be that much better, especially with how shorthanded we are.”

Down the stretch the Pokes missed eight consecutive shots while the Aggies reeled off a 9-0 spurt to surge ahead 75-50.

Sean Bairstow was called for a technical foul for celebrating one of his poster dunks over the weary visitors.

DuSell did a solid job defending Steven Ashworth, who was averaging 16.1 points coming in, limiting the pesky point guard to eight points on 2-for-7 shooting.

"He’s a really tough player," DuSell said of the nation's top 3-point shooter. "I look forward to playing these guys every year because I know it’s going to be a challenge. They’re a disciplined team. I was pretty happy with how I handled my assignment."

Taylor Funk scored 22 points, Dan Akin scored 16 and Max Shulga and Bairstow added 14 points each for the Aggies (14-3, 3-1MW).

Funk scored 18 points on 5-for-6 shooting in the first half as Utah State took a commanding 40-26 lead into the locker room.

“The scouting report on Funk was not to allow him to get open shots,” Linder lamented. “We knew exactly what the scouting report was. We had worked on it for three days but at some point, you have to have a certain level of concentration when you’re out on the court. Those are mistakes we didn’t make last year and why last year we lost one or two games at this point in time.

“When you lack the defensive concentration and effort, that’s what you get.”

The Cowboys will limp out of the Cache Valley and try to find a MW win against Boise State on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.