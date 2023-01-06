Shorthanded Wyoming Cowboys host Mountain West favorite San Diego State

LARAMIE – Jeff Linder understandably feels like the Pokes are “snake bit” this season.

Preseason Mountain West player of the year Graham Ike remains out indefinitely with a right foot injury.

Three other starters – leading scorer Noah Reynolds, super senior Hunter Thompson and veteran guard Kenny Foster – are currently on the shelf due to injuries or illness.

In total, eight players on Wyoming’s roster have missed games due to injuries through 14 games.

There are currently nine healthy men ready to go all-in when the Pokes attempt to turn a frustrating season around with a breakthrough win against MW favorite San Diego State on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium (2 p.m., CBS).

“This is not over,” said forward Max Agbonkpolo, who will have a more prominent role in the rotation due to the attrition. “We can still turn this around, win a lot of games during conference play and then win the tournament and still end up in the March Madness. That’s my goal, that’s my hope, and we all believe. It’s not like only some of us believe. The whole team believes we can do it.

“As long as we keep our hope and keep believing, nothing will stop us.”

The matchup was selected for national television when the Ike-led Cowboys (5-9, 0-2) were viewed as the primary challenger to the Aztecs (11-3, 2-0).

UW, which has lost four consecutive games, was 199th in the NET ranking Friday. SDSU was No. 22 in the metric used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee with its only losses coming against Arizona (No. 6), Arkansas (No. 10) and Saint Mary’s (No. 11).

Without Reynolds and Thompson, the Pokes will need Ethan Anderson and Agbonkpolo to continue their recent improvement in Linder’s system.

The USC transfers combined for 27 points on 10-for-16 shooting during last Saturday’s 76-75 loss to No. 21 New Mexico.

Hunter Maldonado finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out, and Jeremiah Oden added 13 points and five rebounds.

“They’re loaded,” Agbonkpolo said of the Aztecs. “Even though we’re down, I think we have a lot of good matchups for them. Maybe down low we don’t have a bunch of height but our wings we can really guard, and we have length. We have to do our best and just play hard and just try to come out with a win.”

SDSU has won the last eight meetings in the series, including last year’s 73-66 victory in Laramie, which was the Pokes’ only home loss of the 2021-22 campaign.

Super seniors Matt Bradley and Nathan Mensah are back to lead an experienced rotation built to make a deep NCAA Tournament run. Seattle transfer Darrion Trammell leads the balanced Aztecs in scoring at 13.2 points per game.

“With these guys it’s going to be a tussle and it’s going to be a war down there,” Linder said of the daunting task of competing with SDSU in the post without Ike or the 6-foot-10 Thompson. “If you can’t find a way to get those guys off the glass and keep those guys from getting second-chance opportunities it will be a long game. …

“We’ve got good players and good players that need to make the most of their opportunities.”

Agbonkpolo, after being benched for four of the previous five games, took advantage of his 16 minutes off the bench with 10 points against New Mexico. The talented 6-9 wing missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

“I love this team and I love fighting every day to make the season better,” said Agbonkpolo, who was challenged by Linder to step up last week. “For me it was more understanding the system and the plays and stuff like that. I’m confident in everything right now. I’m good.”

Anderson scored 17 points, his career-high at UW, and did a solid job defending Jaelen House. There will be even more responsibility on the veteran point guard’s shoulders with Reynolds in concussion protocol after taking an elbow to the head against the Lobos.

“There’s a lot of things that are switching day to day,” Anderson said. “(Against New Mexico) I just wanted to go out there and be more aggressive.”

The Pokes, who were picked to finish second in the preseason MW poll behind SDSU after last season’s 25-9 finish, will appear on CBS for the first time since beating the Aztecs in the 2015 MW Tournament championship.

“It shows a lot to what people thought of us as we were making our way into this season. I don’t think there has been a team in the country that has been snake bit in terms of injuries, illness, just a lot of things that are out of our control. It’s a great opportunity,” Linder said. “I wish we were in a little bit better position now. I’d also like to be on CBS come March in the NCAA Tournament, which I still think for this team that’s not something that’s out of the realm of possibility.

“Whether that’s with Graham or without Graham. We’ve just got to make sure that we’re playing our best come March.”