SAN JOSE, California – The Pokes do not travel well.

On Friday after announcing he will not be returning to the court this season, Graham Ike got stuck in a malfunctioning train at Denver International Airport and missed the team flight to the Bay Area.

The preseason Mountain West player of the year arrived in time to watch Wyoming’s struggle without him continue during a disheartening 84-64 loss to San Jose State on Saturday night at the Provident Credit Union Event Center.

The Cowboys (7-15, 2-8) are 0-5 in true road games this season and will be heavy underdogs on looming trips to contenders Boise State and New Mexico.

"It’s hard to win on the road. We’ve struggled to do that thus far this year.," UW head coach Jeff Linder said. "It requires a certain level of intensity, a certain level of discipline and effort we just can’t quite find yet."

Hunter Maldonado scored 34 points on 13-for-19 shooting. His teammates chipped in a combined 30 points on 9-for-33 shooting.

The super senior will try to continue putting the team on his shoulders the rest of the season knowing Ike isn't coming back to share the burden.

"I think everyone was kind of already preparing for it in terms of seeing his progression and how it kind of got of got pushed back," Maldonado said of Ike deciding to redshirt this season instead of coming back from a right foot injury suffered in the preseason. "Obviously, our mentality the whole time was to prepare for the worst if he doesn’t come back.

"In that instance, him making it final puts a cap on all the hope."

UW’s struggles were even great on the defensive end as Omari Moore poured in 29 points as SJSU shot 56.6% from the field with 11 made 3-pointers.

The Spartans (14-9, 5-5), who had lost five of their previous seven games, have used the same starting lineup in all 23 of their games.

UW, which has trotted out an NCAA-high 15 different starting lineups, looked dysfunctional four days after the same starting five was dominant in an 86-72 home win over Fresno State.

"We had two really good days of practice leading up to this," Linder said. "The preparation was right but the other team prepares as well. They’ve got a winning record, it’s not like we’re playing San Jose of old. They’ve got legit Division I guys.

"They came out and punched us in the mouth."

Maldonado scored the first 11 points of the second half for the Cowboys and then Nate Barnhart made a layup for the Cowboys to cut the deficit to 46-41.

SJSU answered with a 7-0 run and then hit three consecutive 3s to make the score 66-49 with 8:26 remaining.

"I’ve got to let this one sink in, but I think we just didn’t play hard enough," Maldonado said. "We kind of came out lethargic, didn’t have a sense of urgency. That kind of starts with me as a point guard with the pace. I’ve got to do a better job of kind of getting us going."

The Cowboys were caught napping on an inbounds play in which Sage Tolbert threw down a lob dunk and was fouled.

Linder, displeased as the visitors were called for the first four personal fouls of the game, drew a technical foul. After Moore knocked down the free throws the Spartans had an early 16-5 head start.

UW answered with an 11-0 run capped with a 3-pointer by Maldonado to tie the score.

"We responded there for a sec," Linder said. "You can’t have that many empty possessions."

SJSU took advantage of sloppy play as Tolbert’s steal and dunk gave his team a 27-18 lead. UW had nine turnovers that led to 18 points for the Spartans with 6:11 remaining in the first half.

After a 3 by Moore and another bucket by Tolbert the Pokes trailed by 18 points (39-21).

UW closed to within 39-28 at the intermission after a basket by Caden Powell, a 3 by Xavier DuSell and a jumper by Maldonado.

SJSU scored 23 points off 12 UW turnovers and shot 58.3% from the field.

The Pokes will host UNLV on Wednesday at the Arena-Auditorium before back-to-back road trips to Boise and Albuquerque.