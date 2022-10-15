Stars realigned: Graham Ike, Hunter Maldonado return to lead Wyoming Cowboys

LARAMIE – The stars have realigned for the Cowboys.

The only two returning all-Mountain West first-team selections from last season – Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado – play for Wyoming.

Ike, who was under-recruited out of high school due to a knee injury, has blossomed into an All-American candidate over the past two seasons with the Pokes.

As a true freshman, the 6-foot-9 forward was medically cleared in January 2020. Ike played in 12 games, averaging 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds.

"I kind of thought the team that we had at this time two years ago would definitely get to this point about my junior year," Ike said. "I didn’t think it would happen as fast as it did last year, honestly. It was so surprising and shocking."

Ike was second in the MW in scoring (19.5 ppg) and rebounding (9.6 ppg) while leading the Cowboys to a 25-9 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance in his first full season since his junior year at Overland High in Aurora, Colorado.

A lot of players in Ike’s position would have tried to parlay that level of success by jumping to the NBA or transferring to a blueblood program.

Ike said he is loyal to UW head coach Jeff Linder and his teammates.

“It’s also common sense,” Ike said. “With the year that we had last year, and honestly the amount of times that I get the ball and the positions we’re in every day and the guys that we’ve been building this together with since I was a freshman, how could I leave these guys? I’ve got real love for these guys and these guys understand me on a way deeper level than just basketball. I really thought it was common sense.

“I love these people here and there’s no reason to leave love and a situation I’m familiar with and comfortable with for a whole other situation because of a higher name or a better conference, so to speak.”

Maldonado could have given up on his hoops dream after dealing with devastating injuries early in his career or transferred when Allen Edwards was fired.

The versatile 6-7 guard from Colorado Springs stuck around and led the team in scoring during Linder’s first season.

Then when Marcus Williams transferred after earning MW freshman of the year honors, Maldonado removed the UW fan base’s collective hand from the panic button and thrived in the point guard role, averaging 18.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

After going through the draft process over the summer, Maldonado decided to use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the pandemic to improve his 3-point shooting for NBA scouts and try to help the Pokes win a MW championship.

What if teenage Maldonado had been told in 2017, the year he first stepped foot on campus, that he would still be in Laramie for a sixth season?

“I wouldn’t have believed you,” Maldonado said. “Obviously, it has been a while and I’ve enjoyed my time. I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

Brick by brick

There were a handful of touted high school prospects in Colorado during the 2020 recruiting cycle. Two of the state’s top-ranked players, Dominique Clifford of Colorado Springs and Luke O’Brien of Littleton, signed with the Buffaloes.

Interest in Ike from CU and other Pac-12 schools, and even UW Border War rival Colorado State, disappeared when he suffered a torn ACL early in his senior season.

Ike was going to be the big man on campus in Greeley until Linder was hired away from Northern Colorado.

Ike signed with UW on April 15, 2020 as part of a program-changing class that also included Williams, Xavier DuSell, Jeremiah Oden and junior college transfer Drake Jeffries.

“I just knew at the age of 15, 16, just the way that he saw the game and the time he put in with me on my game, even though he wasn’t my coach at the time,” Ike said of developing trust in Linder during the recruiting process. “The mindset that I was going into surgery with, coming out of surgery with, I’m not going to say I knew, but I was definitely the utmost confident with myself and the work that I had put in towards my body to get to this point. I kind of put a blueprint at that time how I wanted to tailor my schedule to how I wanted to get better. I think for the most part I stuck to it.

“I’m proud of myself, I’m proud of this team with what we’ve done to get here.”

Linder is still pushing Ike to ignore bad whistles from officials and to become a top-five rebounder nationally. True freshman Caden Powell, a talented 6-10 forward from Waco, Texas, is doing his best to make practices more challenging in the paint for No. 33.

“What makes him good is also kind of his kryptonite, in terms of the intensity he plays at and not letting that intensity boil over into emotions,” Linder said of Ike. “Ultimately, the only person that can stop him this year is himself.”

The Pokes’ postseason was abruptly halted with a 66-58 loss to Indiana in the First Four.

Ike finished with 17 points on 7-for-14 shooting with nine rebounds and five turnovers. His talented counterpart, Trayce Jackson-Davis, had 29 points on 10-for-16 shooting with nine rebounds and one turnover.

“We didn’t win any games last year in March Madness. The goal is to win games wherever you’re at, especially on that stage,” Ike said. “That’s such a huge stage, such a fun stage. The goal is to win games, simple as that.”

Ike was one of a handful of high school and college stars invited to a camp in Portland hosted by Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, who Linder helped develop at Weber State.

Talking to the NBA All-Star reinforced Ike’s belief that he was on the right path with the Pokes.

“I picked his brain a little bit to see the reason why he wins games and the reason why he’s so excellent on a great level and why he’s the person that he is,” Ike said. “It’s inspiring to see this person who didn’t go to one of the high major D-I schools, who really built it brick by brick. He understands the process on such a deep level. The way that he talks, the knowledge he has is captivating.”

No-star recruit to super(star) senior

UW’s 2017 recruiting class featured a pair of three-star prospects – guard Anthony Mack of Blairstown, New Jersey, and forward Hunter Thompson of Pine Bluffs.

Mack redshirted as a freshman at UW due to a concussion and then transferred to Miami, where he averaged 2.6 points before leaving the Hurricanes after one season.

Thompson is a super senior with the Cowboys who has averaged 6.4 points and 2.9 rebounds during his career.

The third member of the class was Maldonado, who did not garner a star rating from Rivals when he was signed by Edwards.

The beloved “Maldo” will leave Laramie as one of the greatest players in UW history, no matter what transpires during this bonus campaign.

The legendary career was nearly derailed when Maldonado suffered a sciatic nerve injury during his sophomore season, which temporarily left him without feeling in his legs, leading to a painful rehabilitation and a medical redshirt.

“For a couple months afterwards, when I was still hurt and couldn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel yet, it was like, ‘I don’t know if this is really what is meant for me anymore,’” Maldonado said. “But at the end of the day, persevering through that and being able to put my head down and keep pushing to get back to where I am now is, I think, a testament to who I am as a person.”

Maldonado returned and averaged a team-high 15.8 points while logging over 35 minutes, but Edwards received a pink slip after the Cowboys finished with 24 losses for the second consecutive season.

Linder wisely re-recruited Maldonado after taking the job. UW climbed out of the MW basement and received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament in the second year of the remarkable rebuild.

“Going to the tournament last year, during those years when we weren’t winning, obviously there was no hope for that,” Maldonado said. “So being able to accomplish that was huge.”

Embracing great expectations

Linder, recognizing his two stars hit the wall down the stretch last season, lured Ethan Anderson and Max Agbonkpolo from USC and Jake Kyman from UCLA to give the Cowboys some quality depth.

Anderson, a true point guard who was a key cog in the Trojans’ recent Elite Eight run, made sure to consult Maldonado before joining forces.

“Sometimes the coaches want something that the players don’t, so I didn’t want to come if Maldonado wasn’t on the same page,” Anderson said. “So I asked him, do you want to continue to be a point guard or what are you most comfortable with? He voiced to me that he needs me in order for them to win games in the tournament.”

UW would have been a MW favorite with Maldonado deciding to come back and play one more season with Ike.

But with the appreciable development of Noah Reynolds, Brendan Wenzel and Oden during the offseason, the experience of DuSell, Thompson and Kenny Foster added to the rotation and the influx of Pac-12 transfer talent, the Cowboys will enter the season as a potential top-25 team.

“That dynamic with all of us on the floor together is pretty scary,” Anderson said.

Ike and Maldonado didn’t come back to shy away from great expectations. The dynamic duo is looking forward to taking this last ride together deep into March.

“I think it actually makes it a bit more fun. You’re going to get every team’s best shot,” Maldonado said of UW being the hunted this season. “We’re not going to really sneak up on anybody. While it is fun to sneak up and beat teams that no one expected you to beat, I think it’s even harder to beat teams you’re supposed to beat consistently.

“It’s more of a challenge, but the way Coach prepares us and the way we practice prepares us for that challenge.”