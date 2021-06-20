Summer workouts bring some normalcy back for Wyoming men's hoops

For the first time in a calendar year, things are starting to feel normal again for Wyoming’s men’s basketball program.
Rewind to last March when Jeff Linder’s hire as the Cowboys’ head coach was still fresh. Unfortunately for the new era of UW hoops, that happened to be the same time the coronavirus pandemic brought life to a screeching halt across the globe.
NCAA rules normally allow college basketball teams to hold coach-led workouts for up to eight hours per week during the summer, a luxury Linder didn’t get with his first UW team. This time a year ago, UW was bringing its student-athletes back on campus in phases, which required each athlete to quarantine for two weeks before being allowed to access any on-campus facilities.
Fast forward to this summer, there’s been no delay in returning to the court. Linder said all 13 of the Cowboys’ scholarship players are already on campus and just finished the second week of the team’s summer workout program. On-court instruction takes up half of those eight hours while the players spend the other half in the weight room.
“It’s good to get back to some semblance of normal where you can kind of get back to the rhythm of the season in the summertime,” Linder said. “These eight weeks are a big part of what we do, especially from a foundation standpoint. And also just kind of getting everybody back and on the same page.”
Counting Utah transfer Brendan Wenzel, who’s been with the team since January, UW has five newcomers that have joined the eight scholarship players back from last season’s 14-win team. Guards Kwane Marble II and Marcus Williams are the only two players that have left the program this offseason, so the Cowboys haven’t been hit hard by the transfer portal in terms of quantity.
But UW is losing some quality, particularly in the case of Williams, who’s now at Texas A&M after bursting onto the college scene as the Mountain West’s unanimous freshman of the year. Linder signed a pair of point guards, freshman Noah Reynolds and junior college All-American Deng Dut, late in the recruiting cycle as replacements.
Linder said getting team workouts back this summer not only helps give him a head start on assessing what this particular blend of players can and can’t do but also helps get the newcomers acclimated to the Cowboys’ style of play sooner.
With veterans like Hunter Maldonado, Hunter Thompson and Kenny Foster now having a full year in Linder’s system, it also gives the newcomers a chance to learn from those that have been there and done that.
“You’re not starting from scratch,” Linder said. “With having 10 returning players, it makes it so much easier and it allows the young guys to sit back and watch. You don’t have to explain everything. As we tell the younger guys, you’ve got to watch the guy in front and figure it out. Luckily our newcomers, they’re smart guys. I’ve been surprised with how quickly they’ve picked things up.
“It’s just really nice to have the terminology and have our system in place to where we can go up and down 5 on 5 and it doesn’t look like something that you’ve never seen before and doesn’t look like basketball.”
Having a full complement of players has also helped make for a more competitive environment this summer. UW started Linder’s first season at the helm with 11 scholarship players. An injury here and a mid-season transfer there, and that number dropped to single digits at one point, which forced UW to pull back on how hard it went during practices to lower the risk of more attrition.
With freshmen Ben Bowen and Nate Barnhart also part of UW’s 2021 signing class, the Cowboys are at the scholarship limit for next season. Throw in walk-ons John Grigsby and Cort Roberson, and the Cowboys are going through the summer with 15 available bodies.
“There was no competing in practice (last season). It was just surviving,” Linder said. “Guys knew that they were going to play, but now having 13 scholarship players and 15 total players, every day you’re fighting for minutes. And that’s how you really start to grow is when guys really know that they better bring their best every day. If not, the guy (behind) them is more than capable of taking their spot.”
Scouring the country for the next group of Cowboys has also been added back to the routine for Linder and his assistant coaches. Recruiting during the pandemic had to be done virtually after the NCAA implemented a dead period that prohibited in-person contact between coaches and prospective student-athletes for more than a year, but that officially ended on June 1.
For the first time since being hired at UW, Linder has started making recruiting trips to evaluate prospects in person. It’s all part of a summer that’s starting to feel like old times.
“It’s just exciting to get back on the floor and just feel normal again,” Linder said.
