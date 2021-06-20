Summer workouts bring some normalcy back for Wyoming men's hoops

“It’s just really nice to have the terminology and have our system in place to where we can go up and down 5 on 5 and it doesn’t look like something that you’ve never seen before and doesn’t look like basketball.”

Having a full complement of players has also helped make for a more competitive environment this summer. UW started Linder’s first season at the helm with 11 scholarship players. An injury here and a mid-season transfer there, and that number dropped to single digits at one point, which forced UW to pull back on how hard it went during practices to lower the risk of more attrition.

With freshmen Ben Bowen and Nate Barnhart also part of UW’s 2021 signing class, the Cowboys are at the scholarship limit for next season. Throw in walk-ons John Grigsby and Cort Roberson, and the Cowboys are going through the summer with 15 available bodies.

“There was no competing in practice (last season). It was just surviving,” Linder said. “Guys knew that they were going to play, but now having 13 scholarship players and 15 total players, every day you’re fighting for minutes. And that’s how you really start to grow is when guys really know that they better bring their best every day. If not, the guy (behind) them is more than capable of taking their spot.”