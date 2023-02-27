LARAMIE – Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson saved their best for last.

The super seniors willed Wyoming to an 80-71 upset victory over Nevada on a memorable Monday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

Maldonado became the Mountain West's all-time leader in assists and flirted with a triple-double. The versatile 6-foot-7 standout finished with 25 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to carry the last-place Cowboys (9-20, 4-13 Mountain West).

Thompson added 10 points and a career-high 13 rebounds in his final home game.

"There was no better way to send off the two Hunters," UW head coach Jeff Linder said. "That was as good as it gets in terms of the effort that was required to beat a really good Nevada team. ... For all the things that have happened over the course of the year, we all know what it is, those two guys, both those Hunters have never wavered.

"I love those guys. I hope that the fans of Wyoming, the alumni and the people of Wyoming really appreciate those two guys."

Jeremiah Oden did his part to make sure the sixth-year program legends walked out of the Dome of Doom with smiles by scoring a career-high 28 points on 9-for-13 shooting from the field and 7-for-9 at the free throw line.

"It felt good, but it doesn’t happen without my teammates," Oden said. "Maldo, 11 assists tonight. Only God knows how many assists he’s had to me in my career. It doesn’t happen without my teammates right here."

Maldonado has 625 career assists and also passed BYU legend Jimmer Fredette for second on the MW's all-time scoring list with 1,200 points and counting.

"I stayed kind of even before the game," Maldonado said. "I got a little emotional last year when we did this kind of thing as well. This year I tried to tell myself to stay a little more level-headed at the beginning, and it’s kind of starting to hit me now.

"It’s really emotional but there’s no better way to go out."

UW, which handed New Mexico a devastating loss at the Pit, severely damaged the at-large NCAA Tournament chances for the Wolf Pack (22-8, 12-5).

Maldonado delivered a perfect bounce pass to Oden for a dunk, Thompson buried a 3-pointer and Maldonado capped the 7-0 spurt with a layup to give the Cowboys a 69-62 lead with 2:39 remaining.

Oden threw down a windmill jam with 28.1 seconds left to put an exclamation point on the sweet victory.

"It’s always a good feeling to come through for your team, especially senior night," Thompson said after recording the second double-double of his career. "I definitely will remember it for the rest of my life. ... Thank you, basketball gods."

Maldonado was called for his fourth personal foul with 12:18 remaining when it appeared the defender should have been whistled for a flop.

Linder made the point to the official during a timeout 18 seconds later and was assessed a technical foul.

Maldonado drew the next two fouls on the other end and made four free throws to get UW within two points.

"I wasn’t nervous," Maldonado said. "I’ve played with foul trouble all year, usually three (fouls). When I get to four, I have to be a little smarter, not as aggressive. There were some times I caught myself and was like, 'I can’t do that.'

"I mean, I’ve played six years of college basketball, I can get through 20 minutes without fouling somebody."

Oden threw down a rim-rocking dunk and completed the three-point play to put the Pokes ahead, 57-56, with 9:23 remaining.

Nevada answered with a 6-1 run before the super seniors took over. down the stretch.

"It hasn't always been easy for them in their six years here. There's been a lot of downs. There's been ups, but there's been a lot of downs," Linder said of Maldonado and Thompson. "It's amazing how so many people nowadays, when things don't go according to plan or things don't go perfectly right for you or if your situation isn't perfectly right, it's easy to quit and go the other way. Those two guys had the same choice. They had the choice to stick it out or they had the choice to leave.

"Those two guys left a legacy. There aren't too many people anymore who leave a legacy."

UW will conclude the regular season on Saturday at No. 18 San Diego State.