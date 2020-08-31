Teams tentatively scheduled for Wyoming Basketball Classic

“Until we hear something from the NCAA regarding what the next step is going to be or what the timetable is going to be, I think that’s why you don’t see very many people releasing their schedule because we really don’t know what our schedule is going to be,” Linder said.

Safety first

UW has had four student-athletes knowingly test positive for COVID-19, but those don't include any men's basketball players or coaches, Linder said.

Linder said he has to keep that in mind when searching for games to potentially add to UW’s schedule. He added that the Cowboys might not even travel to play teams already on their schedule if those teams aren’t frequently testing their players and coaches. Cal State Fullerton and Utah Valley State are UW’s only non-conference road games at this point.

“At the end of the day, I can’t put our players in harm’s way and put us in a position where we play against a team or a school that doesn’t have the same testing protocols and then we play that game and we come back knowing we’re going to need to be tested that week or twice that week,” Linder said. “I just can’t put our guys in that situation where one guy tests positive and now pretty much we’re all shut down for 14 days. So those are just some of the things that we’re going to have to adjust to.”

