The Hunters help Wyoming Cowboys stay in hunt for NCAA Tournament bid on senior day

LARAMIE – The script was completely flipped for Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson on senior day.

Wyoming’s two fifth-year seniors suffered through back-to-back 24-loss seasons together, as well as a coaching change and a bizarre COVID-19 campaign, before leading the Cowboys to their 24th victory of this campaign Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.

Maldonado made two free throws with 0.2 seconds remaining in regulation and two key shots in overtime to will the Pokes to the 68-64 win over Fresno State.

Thompson knocked down a 3-pointer and made several “winning plays” in overtime while defending NBA prospect Orlando Robinson after Graham Ike fouled out.

“The two Hunters have endured so much during their time at the University of Wyoming,” second-year head coach Jeff Linder noted. “Those guys have been through a lot. They’ve been at the bottom. For those guys to experience that, that’s why you do it.”

The journey is not complete.

The fourth-seeded Cowboys (24-7, 13-5) are in position for an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament entering their matchup with No. 5 UNLV in a quarterfinal round of the Mountain West Tournament on Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas (3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

Maldonado and Thompson, along with fellow senior Drake Jeffries, will have a decision to make when the postseason run ends. All three could use the extra year of eligibility granted during the pandemic.

The focus right now is to find a way to beat the Rebels (18-13, 10-8) on their home court.

UW’s 64-57 loss in the regular-season meeting March 2 was the program’s 19th consecutive loss to UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Despite the win over the Bulldogs, ESPN’s bracket projection Sunday had UW as one of the “last four in” the field of 68.

The Pokes would like to remove all doubt by celebrating a conference tournament championship on the eve of selection Sunday.

“We’re definitely going to get our rest and go back to the drawing board, see things we can get better at,” Xavier DuSell said. “You’re either getting better or worse every single day. So we’re going to just continue to get better every single day, get our legs back underneath us and try to go down and do some special things in Vegas.”

DuSell cut off his famous locks after getting back from the team’s failed road trip to Las Vegas last week. The sophomore finished with a team-high 21 points with five made 3s and two free throws to ice the win over Fresno State.

“When he’s good, he just lets it go,” Said Linder, who has been challenging DuSell in recent weeks to play with the confidence he did last March. “He has been looking in the mirror. And obviously he must have taken it literally and decided … and I love his hair, so I’m kind of disappointed that he cut it off.

"If that’s what he needs to do to kind of get a clean slate as we make our way down the stretch, then I’m all for it.”

Maldonado was poked in the eye at UNLV and struggled at times wearing googles against Fresno State before shedding the protective gear down the stretch to finish with 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

“For whatever reason, when he went to the line there at the end, I kind of had a calmness that he was going to step up,” Linder said of Maldonado, who had missed two free throws with 64 seconds left in regulation.

UW will also need Ike to get back on track offensively to survive and advance in the MW Tournament. The sophomore forward had 14 points on 6-for-19 shooting against UNLV and finished with 16 points before picking up his fifth foul against Fresno State.

Maldonado and Thompson, who drew a charge on Robinson in the final minute of overtime, picked up the slack with Ike on the bench.

“Their backs were against the wall. They knew this game was a must. We had to win this game to just make sure we put ourselves in the right position,” Linder said. “That still doesn’t guarantee you anything, but it sure doesn’t hurt your cause when it comes to selection Sunday.

“That’s not the culmination of the season. Our goal is to go to Vegas and win the tournament.”

