'They are the standard': Wyoming set for road tests against league power San Diego State

The Aztecs (11-4, 5-3 Mountain West) are still in the mix for another title this season. Fresh off a dominating sweep of Air Force over the weekend, SDSU is just one game back of Utah State and Colorado State in the loss column, but the Aztecs aren’t the only ones with something to play for this week inside Viejas Arena.

After losing four of its first five conference games, UW (10-5, 4-4) has ripped off three straight wins and enters the series just a game back of SDSU. A sweep of the Aztecs would give the Cowboys as many regular-season conference wins as they had the previous two seasons combined and vault them into the top 5 of the league standings, though pulling off that feat will be easier said than done in what’s still one of the harder venues in the league for visiting teams to win.

Although SDSU is playing in a largely empty Viejas Arena because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Aztecs have only lost twice this season in their own building. Their best win -- a high-major victory over No. 23 UCLA back in November -- also came in the comfort of their own home.

Meanwhile, SDSU has won seven of its last eight games against UW dating back to the 2015-16 season and 12 straight against the Cowboys in Viejas. UW’s last win there was in 2007.