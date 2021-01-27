'They are the standard': Wyoming set for road tests against league power San Diego State

LARAMIE -- The top of the Mountain West men’s basketball standings looks a bit different midway through the conference season.
Boise State, known more for its football prowess, leads the rest of the pack as the only unbeaten team left in league play. Right behind the Broncos is Utah State, which has won the last two conference tournament titles. But nipping at both of their heels is Colorado State, a program that’s had three straight losing seasons and has never won a Mountain West regular-season title but sits just 1.5 games back of Boise State ahead of a monster series with the Broncos beginning Wednesday.
Then there’s Wyoming’s next opponent, San Diego State. The Aztecs have been a perennial league power, first under Steve Fisher and now his former assistant, Brian Dutcher. SDSU has won either the league’s regular-season or conference title (or both) eight of the last 11 seasons.
SDSU’s most recent regular-season title came a year ago, but the Aztecs began this week looking up at the top 3 teams in the standings. Yet UW coach Jeff Linder knows better than to let the current pecking order trick the Cowboys into thinking SDSU isn’t as dangerous of an opponent as usual heading into the teams’ two-game series in San Diego starting Thursday.
“As good as Boise State is this year, the last time I checked in the last 10 years, Boise State’s won the league one time,” said Linder, a Boise State assistant from 2010-16. “And actually we were co-champs that year (in 2015) with San Diego State. They are the standard. It’s something that’s been built over time starting with Coach Fischer, and Coach Dutcher has done a tremendous job just continuing with that same formula.”
The Aztecs (11-4, 5-3 Mountain West) are still in the mix for another title this season. Fresh off a dominating sweep of Air Force over the weekend, SDSU is just one game back of Utah State and Colorado State in the loss column, but the Aztecs aren’t the only ones with something to play for this week inside Viejas Arena.
After losing four of its first five conference games, UW (10-5, 4-4) has ripped off three straight wins and enters the series just a game back of SDSU. A sweep of the Aztecs would give the Cowboys as many regular-season conference wins as they had the previous two seasons combined and vault them into the top 5 of the league standings, though pulling off that feat will be easier said than done in what’s still one of the harder venues in the league for visiting teams to win.
Although SDSU is playing in a largely empty Viejas Arena because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Aztecs have only lost twice this season in their own building. Their best win -- a high-major victory over No. 23 UCLA back in November -- also came in the comfort of their own home.
Meanwhile, SDSU has won seven of its last eight games against UW dating back to the 2015-16 season and 12 straight against the Cowboys in Viejas. UW’s last win there was in 2007.
“My time at Boise State having played there, there’s not a better environment in the country,” Linder said. “For our guys to not be able to experience that, that’s a downfall of COVID. But at the same time, it’s another great opportunity to play against a really good team.”
Reigning Mountain West Player of the Year Malachi Flynn is now in the NBA after being drafted in the first round by the Toronto Raptors, but the Aztecs still have plenty of experience. Senior guards Matt Mitchell (14.9 points per game) and Jordan Schakel (13.8) lead the way for the Mountain West’s second-best 3-point shooting team (38.5%).
But it’s on the other end of the floor where part of the Aztecs’ winning formula can be suffocating. Only 10 teams in Division I basketball are allowing fewer points on average than SDSU (60.6). The Aztecs force more turnovers than anyone in the Mountain West (15.9 per game) and have one of the league’s top rim protectors in 6-foot-10 junior Nathan Mensah, who’s averaging 10.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.
“What my young guys don’t realize having not played there is the intensity they play with, especially the start of the game,” Linder said. “They really just try to bury you, and it’s something we can’t simulate in practice and something our guys are going to have to feel. They’re going to have to feel what it’s like to play against a championship-level defense.”
The Cowboys didn’t score more than 55 points in their two losses to the Aztecs last season. But with an infusion of young talent, UW has proven to be a different offensive team.
Freshman point guard Marcus Williams is the catalyst for a team that ranks in the top 3 in the Mountain West in scoring (78.5) and 3-point shooting (37%), averaging 16.9 points and 3.9 assists per game. The Cowboys are also hoping the addition of freshman center Graham Ike, who’s fresh off an 18-point, six-rebound outing in his second career game, will finally give them a neutralizer on the inside.
Still, Linder said UW is going to get creative in trying to generate offense against the Aztecs, particularly without the services of Kenny Foster (knee). The sophomore guard had been averaging 10.4 points and shooting better than 40% from 3-point range before going down with an injury against Nevada over the weekend that will keep him out indefinitely.
Linder said the best chance for the Cowboys to do that is by forcing SDSU to scramble and rotate with constant ball movement, but it’s one thing to talk about it. It’s another thing to execute that plan against the size and length of an Aztecs team that’s still among the Mountain West’s best.
“You can create a lot more advantages based off of their rotations, especially on the baseline drive,” Linder said. “But when you try to drive baseline against San Diego State, it’s like the Berlin Wall down there. It’s hard to really force rotations that way, so we’re going to have to do some different things to try to free us up.”
