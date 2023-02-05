SAN JOSE, California – Do you know the way to San Jose?

The Pokes looked completely lost here.

Less than 10 minutes after Wyoming’s exasperating 84-64 loss to San Jose State on Saturday night at the Provident Credit Union Event Center – an eyesore of a venue that provides no home-court advantage for a program dozens of people pay attention to in the Bay Area – Jeff Linder’s players were already walking out of the losing locker room and getting on the bus.

The Cowboys’ play on the court and body language off it screams "We just want this season to be over and done with."

There are reasons why UW, picked to finish second in the Mountain West, has struggled.

Graham Ike obviously never laced up the sneakers due to a right foot injury suffered during the preseason. The conference’s preseason player of the year announced Friday he’s not returning to the court during this miserable season.

“It’s hard to say,” Linder said when asked if Ike’s decision to officially shut it down took an emotional toll on the Pokes before the pathetic performance. “We’ve been playing without him all year, so it wasn’t like anything changed in terms of what we were trying to do schematically.

“It was a matter of just having some closure.”

Will Ike be back next season? Will he transfer to a program with a better surrounding cast? Will he turn pro?

How difficult has it been watching this team struggle from the end of the bench?

Good questions. UW would not make Ike, who made the trip, available to answer them before or after the game.

Hunter Maldonado, who came back for a sixth season hoping to make another run to the NCAA Tournament with Ike, was the only player on the team that fought back against Tim Miles’ plucky SJSU squad.

Vintage “Maldo” showed up in the second half, scoring 25 of his 34 points before fouling out.

The rest of the team scored a combined 30 points on 27.3% shooting and played even worse on the defensive end.

Noah Reynolds, following the team-wide theme of the season, was sick before the game and appeared to get injured again during the game. He finished with one point, two assists and four turnovers in 15 minutes.

That was still more production than the touted USC and UCLA transfers had as a group in their humbling return trip to California to get blown out by a program they would never have considered playing for coming out of high school.

Ethan Anderson, Max Agbonkpolo and Jake Kyman finished with zero points, one rebound and two turnovers while playing a combined nine minutes.

It appears these three Pac-12 transfers were in the portal for a reason. UCLA’s Mick Cronin and USC’s Andy Enfield don’t give minutes to players that don’t defend.

UW, which allowed SJSU to shoot 57% from the field, ranks 311st in defensive efficiency and 233rd in scoring defense.

Linder said the schemes are the same as last season when the Pokes won 25 games and appeared in the NCAA Tournament. The lack of continuity due to all of the injuries and illnesses has obviously been an issue.

But the same rotation that blasted Fresno State by 23 points last Tuesday in Laramie did not show up ready to play in San Jose.

The Cowboys had 17 turnovers and nine assists against the Spartans, who had lost five of their previous seven games.

Veterans Hunter Thompson, Xavier DuSell and Brendan Wenzel were a combined 2-for-16 from the field.

Assistant Ken DeWeese was not on the bench due to travel issues while recruiting on the East Coast. Longtime staffer Shaun Vandiver has been away from the program for weeks due to toe surgery and the death of his mother. Sundance Wicks’ scout for the Spartans was lost in translation.

“We need more in terms of stepping up and guarding,” Linder said. “Those guys, it wasn’t from a lack of trying.”

There are still eight more games for this team to try to find a spark, starting with a home game against UNLV on Wednesday, before the Mountain West Tournament.

Sadly, UW’s loyal fans can plan on packing lightly for Las Vegas unless this team, which has been adrift since November without Ike, makes a dramatic turnaround on defense to help Maldonado make a run in March.