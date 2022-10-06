Tip times, TV information released for 2022-23 Wyoming Cowboys schedule

LARAMIE – The Pokes' road to a Mountain West championship will be televised.
The MW released its men's basketball broadcast lineup on the CBS and FOX sports networks Thursday with Wyoming to be featured in 17 of its 18 MW games during the 2022-23 season.
The Cowboys' marquee home game against likely preseason favorite San Diego State at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 will air on CBS. It will be UW's first network television appearance in the MW era.
CBS Sports Network and Fox Sports 1 will each carry eight UW games.
Two more notable games at the Arena-Auditorium – the Pokes' MW home opener against New Mexico (Dec. 31) and the Border War against Colorado State (Jan. 21) – will be 2 p.m. Saturday tips on FS1.
There were some television-driven changes to the original slate.
UW's home game against UNLV on Feb. 7 was moved to Feb. 8 at 8:30 p.m. on FS1, the home game against Air Force on Feb. 18 was moved to Feb. 17 on FS1 with a time to be determined, and the regular-season home finale against Nevada was moved to Feb. 27 and will be a 7 p.m. start on CBSSN.
The second leg of the Border War in Fort Collins was moved to Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. on FS1. The only MW road game for the Cowboys not on television is at Air Force on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
All other UW conference road games will be televised and have times set or will be released at a later date.
The Pokes will host reigning MW champion Boise State in a 9 p.m. start on Jan. 14 on FS1. Other home games include Fresno State at 8 p.m. on Jan. 31 on FS1 and Utah State Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. on CBSSN.
UW opens the season with three consecutive home games against Colorado Christian (7 p.m., Nov. 7), Nicholls State (8 p.m., Nov. 10) and Southeastern Louisiana (2 p.m., Nov. 13) that will be streamed on the MW Network.
The Pokes have another three-game home stand against Grand Canyon (2 p.m., Dec. 3), Texas A&M Commerce (7 p.m., Dec. 6) and Louisiana Tech (7 p.m., Dec. 10.) that will also stream on the MW Network.
PHOTOS: Laramie locals gather downtown to watch the Pokes play
March Madness
Fans at 3rd Street Bar & Grill cheer on Wyoming during Tuesday's game between Wyoming and Indiana.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
March Madness
Fans wait in the nearly empty Buckhorn Bar & Parlor for the Wyoming basketball game to begin on Tuesday Mar. 15, 2022, in Laramie.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
March Madness
April Gordon, a bartender at the Buckhorn Bar and Parlor, practices her bar tricks before Tuesday's Cowboys game. The Buckhorn is normally packed for game days, but students were on spring break this week.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
March Madness
With many of the students gone on spring break downtown Laramie sits quietly on Tuesday Mar. 15, 2022.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
March Madness
Lorena Rodriguez watches the Wyoming Cowboys take on the Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday at 3rd Street Bar & Grill in Laramie. With students on spring break, locals made up most of the crowd cheering on the Pokes.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
March Madness
Fans watch the Wyoming vs. Indiana March Madness game from outside at 3rd Street Bar & Grill on Tuesday Mar. 15, 2022, in Laramie.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
March Madness
Maggie Harrop, a dedicated Wyoming fan, reacts to a call during Tuesday's Cowboys game while watching at 3rd Street Bar & Grill in Laramie.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
March Madness
3rd Street Bar & Grill decorated with March Madness posters, Wyoming gear and string lights is seen on Tuesday Mar. 15, 2022, in Laramie.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
March Madness
Ken Grant, Rihanna Kelver, Prestin Ring and BriAnna Logan take shots during the Wyoming vs. Indiana game at 3rd Street Bar & Grill on Tuesday Mar. 15, 2022, in Laramie.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
March Madness
Lorena Rodriguez animatedly watches the Wyoming vs. Indiana March Madness game at 3rd Street Bar & Grill on Tuesday Mar. 15, 2022, in Laramie.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
March Madness
Lacy Ditirro, a student at University of Wyoming, anxiously plays with her hair while watching the Wyoming vs. Indiana March Madness game at 3rd Street Bar & Grill on Tuesday Mar. 15, 2022, in Laramie.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
March Madness
Lorena Rodriguez and Maggie Harrop, both huge Wyoming fans, watch the game together at 3rd Street Bar & Grill on Tuesday Mar. 15, 2022, in Laramie.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
March Madness
Andy Radliff stands Tuesday outside of the 3rd Street Bar & Grill in Laramie, where he came to watch the Wyoming Cowboys play. The game occurred during spring break, so the crowd at the bar was mostly locals rather than students.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
March Madness
Virginia Anderson, a Wyoming Alumni and bar tender at the 3rd Street Bar & Grill, puts on University of Wyoming temporary tattoos before the start of the Wyoming vs. Indiana March Madness game at on Tuesday Mar. 15, 2022, in Laramie.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
March Madness
The Buckhorn Bar and Parlor was nearly empty before the Wyoming vs. Indiana basketball game since most college students are gone on spring break on Tuesday Mar. 15, 2022, in Laramie.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
March Madness
Andy Radliff hangs out at the 3rd Street Bar & Grill watching the Wyoming vs. Indiana March Madness game with friends on Tuesday Mar. 15, 2022, in Laramie.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
March Madness
Lacy Ditirro, a student at University of Wyoming, anxiously watches the Cowboys play on Tuesday at 3rd Street Bar & Grill in Laramie. The Pokes appeared in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
March Madness
Empty beer cans fill the garbage bins at 3rd Street Bar & Grill during Wyoming vs. Indiana March Madness game at on Tuesday Mar. 15, 2022, in Laramie.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
March Madness
Lorena Rodriguez and Maggie Harrop, both huge Wyoming fans, cheer on the Pokes Tuesday at 3rd Street Bar & Grill in Laramie. The Cowboys were playing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
March Madness
3rd Street Bar & Grill is decorated with March Madness posters, Wyoming gear and string lights.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
March Madness
Dennis Small, one of the owners of 3rd Street Bar & Grill, has a Christmas card of a former employee who went to the University of Indiana hanging on the fridge in the back. Small and the employee had a friendly bet on the Wyoming vs Indiana March Madness game on Tuesday Mar. 15, 2022.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
March Madness
Virginia Anderson, a Wyoming Alumni and bar tender at the 3rd Street Bar & Grill, watches the Wyoming vs. Indiana March Madness game in between working at on Tuesday Mar. 15, 2022, in Laramie.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
March Madness
With many of the students gone on spring break downtown Laramie sits quietly on Tuesday Mar. 15, 2022.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn
Cowboys Tracker
UW 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule
Mon. Nov.;7 p.m.;COLORADO CHRISTIAN;MW Network
Thu. Nov. 10;8 p.m.;NICHOLLS STATE;MW Network
Sun. Nov. 13;2 p.m.;SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA;MW Network
Fri. Nov. 18;2:15 p.m.;vs. Howard+;ESPN3
Sun. Nov. 20;TBA;vs. Drake/Buffalo+;ESPN3
Mon. Nov. 21;TBA;TBD+;ESPN3
Wed. Nov. 30;TBA;vs. Santa Clara#;TBD
Sat. Dec. 3;2 p.m.;GRAND CANYON;MW Network
Tue. Dec. 6;7 p.m.;TEXAS A&M COMMERCE;MW Network
Sat. Dec. 10;7 p.m.;LOUISIANA TECH;MW Network
Sat. Dec. 17;6 p.m.;vs. Dayton%;TBD
Wed. Dec. 21;6:30 p.m.;vs. Saint Mary’s^;TBD
Wed. Dec. 28;9 p.m.;at Fresno State;CBSSN
Sat. Dec. 31;2 p.m.;NEW MEXICO;FS1
Sat. Jan. 7;2 p.m.;SAN DIEGO STATE;CBS
Tue. Jan. 10;8:30 p.m.;at Utah State;FS1
Sat. Jan. 14;9 p.m.;BOISE STATE;FS1
Tue. Jan. 17;TBA;at Air Force;TBD
Sat. Jan. 21;2 p.m.;COLORADO STATE;FS1
Tue. Jan. 24;9 p.m.;at UNLV;CBSSN
Tue. Jan. 31;8 p.m.;FRESNO STATE;FS1
Sat. Feb. 4;TBD;at San Jose State;CBSSN
Wed. Feb. 8;8:30 p.m.;UNLV;FS1
Sat. Feb. 11;TBD;at Boise State;CBSSN
Tue. Feb. 14;at New Mexico;CBSSN
Fri. Feb. 17;TBD;AIR FORCE;FS1
Tue. Feb. 21;7 p.m.;UTAH STATE;CBSSN
Fri. Feb. 24;7 p.m.;at Colorado State;FS1
Mon. Feb. 27;7 p.m.;NEVADA;CBSSN
Sat. March 4;8 p.m.;at San Diego State;CBSSN
March 8-11;Mountain West Tournament, Las Vegas;TBD
+ U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam in St. Thomas
# Salt Lake City
% Chicago
^ Phoenix
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!