UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Tip times, TV information released for 2022-23 Wyoming Cowboys schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
Wyoming Men’s Basketball vs Air Force onFeb. 19, 2022Arena-AuditoriumLaramie, WyomingPhoto by Kyle Spradley

Hunter Maldonado hangs from the rim after dunking against Air Force in their game last season at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

 Kyle Spradley, UW Media Services

LARAMIE – The Pokes' road to a Mountain West championship will be televised.

The MW released its men's basketball broadcast lineup on the CBS and FOX sports networks Thursday with Wyoming to be featured in 17 of its 18 MW games during the 2022-23 season.

The Cowboys' marquee home game against likely preseason favorite San Diego State at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 will air on CBS. It will be UW's first network television appearance in the MW era.

CBS Sports Network and Fox Sports 1 will each carry eight UW games.

Two more notable games at the Arena-Auditorium – the Pokes' MW home opener against New Mexico (Dec. 31) and the Border War against Colorado State (Jan. 21) – will be 2 p.m. Saturday tips on FS1.

There were some television-driven changes to the original slate.

UW's home game against UNLV on Feb. 7 was moved to Feb. 8 at 8:30 p.m. on FS1, the home game against Air Force on Feb. 18 was moved to Feb. 17 on FS1 with a time to be determined, and the regular-season home finale against Nevada was moved to Feb. 27 and will be a 7 p.m. start on CBSSN.

The second leg of the Border War in Fort Collins was moved to Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. on FS1. The only MW road game for the Cowboys not on television is at Air Force on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

All other UW conference road games will be televised and have times set or will be released at a later date.

The Pokes will host reigning MW champion Boise State in a 9 p.m. start on Jan. 14 on FS1. Other home games include Fresno State at 8 p.m. on Jan. 31 on FS1 and Utah State Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. on CBSSN.

UW opens the season with three consecutive home games against Colorado Christian (7 p.m., Nov. 7), Nicholls State (8 p.m., Nov. 10) and Southeastern Louisiana (2 p.m., Nov. 13) that will be streamed on the MW Network.

The Pokes have another three-game home stand against Grand Canyon (2 p.m., Dec. 3), Texas A&M Commerce (7 p.m., Dec. 6) and Louisiana Tech (7 p.m., Dec. 10.) that will also stream on the MW Network.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Cowboys Tracker

UW 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule

Mon. Nov.;7 p.m.;COLORADO CHRISTIAN;MW Network

Thu. Nov. 10;8 p.m.;NICHOLLS STATE;MW Network

Sun. Nov. 13;2 p.m.;SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA;MW Network

Fri. Nov. 18;2:15 p.m.;vs. Howard+;ESPN3

Sun. Nov. 20;TBA;vs. Drake/Buffalo+;ESPN3

Mon. Nov. 21;TBA;TBD+;ESPN3

Wed. Nov. 30;TBA;vs. Santa Clara#;TBD

Sat. Dec. 3;2 p.m.;GRAND CANYON;MW Network

Tue. Dec. 6;7 p.m.;TEXAS A&M COMMERCE;MW Network

Sat. Dec. 10;7 p.m.;LOUISIANA TECH;MW Network

Sat. Dec. 17;6 p.m.;vs. Dayton%;TBD

Wed. Dec. 21;6:30 p.m.;vs. Saint Mary’s^;TBD

Wed. Dec. 28;9 p.m.;at Fresno State;CBSSN

Sat. Dec. 31;2 p.m.;NEW MEXICO;FS1

Sat. Jan. 7;2 p.m.;SAN DIEGO STATE;CBS

Tue. Jan. 10;8:30 p.m.;at Utah State;FS1

Sat. Jan. 14;9 p.m.;BOISE STATE;FS1

Tue. Jan. 17;TBA;at Air Force;TBD

Sat. Jan. 21;2 p.m.;COLORADO STATE;FS1

Tue. Jan. 24;9 p.m.;at UNLV;CBSSN

Tue. Jan. 31;8 p.m.;FRESNO STATE;FS1

Sat. Feb. 4;TBD;at San Jose State;CBSSN

Wed. Feb. 8;8:30 p.m.;UNLV;FS1

Sat. Feb. 11;TBD;at Boise State;CBSSN

Tue. Feb. 14;at New Mexico;CBSSN

Fri. Feb. 17;TBD;AIR FORCE;FS1

Tue. Feb. 21;7 p.m.;UTAH STATE;CBSSN

Fri. Feb. 24;7 p.m.;at Colorado State;FS1

Mon. Feb. 27;7 p.m.;NEVADA;CBSSN

Sat. March 4;8 p.m.;at San Diego State;CBSSN

March 8-11;Mountain West Tournament, Las Vegas;TBD

+ U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam in St. Thomas

# Salt Lake City

% Chicago

^ Phoenix

