Utah State's hot shooting too much for Wyoming in another loss

Wyoming fell in an early hole against hot-shooting Utah State and never recovered in a 78-58 loss Wednesday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah.

USU got a game-high 26 points from Sam Merrill and a 20-point, 14-rebound double-double from Justin Bean. The Aggies also got a game-high 15 rebounds and eight points from center Neemias Queta in a game they led by as many as 23.

The Aggies shot 50 percent from the floor, including a 55-percent clip in the first half, in handing UW its fourth straight loss. USU used an 18-5 run late in the first half to take a 42-25 lead and held a 42-27 advantage at the half.

TJ Taylor paced UW with 16 points, and guard Greg Milton III (10) was the only other Cowboy to finish in double figures. The Cowboys' leading scorer, Hunter Maldonado, was held to eight points -- 8.7 fewer than his season average -- on 2 of 12 shooting.

The Cowboys shot just 36.8 percent from the field and 32 percent from 3-point range. UW was also outscored 40-24 in the paint and finished minus-17 (42-25) in rebounding margin.

UW will try to snap its skid Saturday at Air Force. Tip-off from Clune Arena is set for 2 p.m.

