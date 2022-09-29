UW hoops coach Jeff Linder feels neutral about Cowboys' non-conference schedule

LARAMIE – The good news is Wyoming returns a loaded roster, led by Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado, which should be worth the price of admission.

The bad news is the Cowboys – due to the program’s recent success under head coach Jeff Linder and the suboptimal travel options for teams to make the trek up to 7,220 feet – were unable to attract any marquee brands to the Arena-Auditorium on the 2022-23 non-conference schedule released this week.

“Everybody wants us to play UCLA and Duke here and that’s never going to happen,” Linder said.

College basketball bluebloods don’t even want the Pokes to come play on their home courts.

UW assistant Ken DeWeese, who handles the bulk of the non-conference scheduling, was able to get some high-quality opponents on the slate by agreeing to play three other respected non-Power 5 teams on neutral courts.

The Cowboys will play Santa Clara on Nov. 30 at Salt Lake City Community College, Dayton on Dec. 17 at the United Center in Chicago and Saint Mary’s on Dec. 21 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

UW will also play three games at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands, beginning with a matchup against Howard on Nov. 18.

“For us being in year three and where we’re at as a program, to have an opportunity to play Dayton in Chicago, Saint Mary’s, Santa Clara, those teams we’re playing on a neutral floor because nobody wants to play those teams,” Linder said. “We’ve called every Power 5 school in the country saying we’ll come play you on your home court, and nobody wants to play us. That’s the facts.”

During last season’s 25-9 finish, which included the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance in seven years, the Pokes were 8-5 on the road and gained confidence and credibility with early-season wins at Washington and Grand Canyon.

UW doesn’t have a true road game on the schedule until the Mountain West opener at Fresno State on Dec. 28.

“It’s hard to win on the road and in order to compete for a league championship you have to find ways to win on the road,” Linder noted.

The Cowboys open the season with three consecutive home games against Colorado Christian (Nov. 7), Nicholls State (Nov. 10) and Southeastern Louisiana (Nov. 13).

Grand Canyon, one of the favorites to win the WAC, makes the return trip to Laramie on Dec. 3. Linder said Louisiana Tech, which visits Laramie on Dec. 10, is also a talented mid-major team.

Finding NCAA Tournament-level teams to visit the Dome of Doom is even more difficult when UW returns star power in all-Mountain West first teamers Ike and Maldonado.

“When you’re perceived to be who we’re going to be this year, perceived to be really good, it makes it almost impossible,” Linder said.

Although UW’s schedule has been released, DeWeese is still working the phones and an additional game could be added.

“Something could pop up,” Linder said.

Fans can get their first look at the Pokes during a public scrimmage at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Arena-Auditorium before the football team’s 5:30 p.m. game against San Jose State at War Memorial Stadium.