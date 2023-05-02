LARAMIE – Jeff Linder has emerged from the bunker.

Wyoming’s head coach spoke with the media on Tuesday for the first time since March 7, the day before the Mountain West Tournament tipped off in Las Vegas.

The Cowboys’ miserable season ended with a loss to New Mexico the next day, but Linder did not make the trip so he could be with his father, Bruce, who died on March 9.

Linder’s personal pain was soon compounded by the professional gut-punch of having eight players leave the program for the transfer portal.

Superstar forward Graham Ike, the headliner of the group, announced his departure the same day Linder attended his dad’s funeral.

Assistant coach Sundance Wicks packed up his office after accepting the head coaching position at Wisconsin-Green Bay. Assistant Marc Rodgers moved on after helping lure the three Pac-12 transfers that didn’t pan out in Laramie.

After promoting Ken DeWeese to associate head coach and hiring new assistants Nick Whitmore and Bryston Williams, the staff rebuilt the roster by signing five transfers and three high school players.

A rejuvenated and reflective Linder addressed the season from hell and the future of the program during a press conference at the Arena-Auditorium.

“Two months ago, people thought the sky was falling around here,” Linder said. “Well, right now, two months later, we’ve got more guys than probably 90 percent of the teams in the country. You’ve really got to do your homework because every day you’ve got a wave of guys coming in (to the portal) and you’ve got to find the right guys.”

The Pokes believed they had the right guys to challenge San Diego State for the Mountain West championship last season.

Ike was the preseason player of the year but never stepped foot on the court due to an injury. Now he will pursue championship and NBA dreams at Gonzaga.

USC transfers Ethan Anderson and Max Agbonkpolo and UCLA transfer Jake Kyman quit the team on Feb. 7.

In the aftermath of the 9-22 overall record and last-place finish in the MW, Nate Barnhart (South Dakota State), Xavier DuSell (Fresno State), Jeremiah Oden (DePaul) and Noah Reynolds (Wisconsin-Green Bay) all decided to start fresh elsewhere.

“Obviously, you’ve got to adapt,” Linder said. “Kids are way different now than they were two or three years ago. I don’t think what we do is lower the standard. I know this: I’ve won a lot of games as an assistant coach; I’ve won a lot of games as a head coach.”

Investigation results

UW conducted an investigation into Linder’s program after family members of the California players made allegations on social media about physical and mental abuse.

“I am comfortable there was never anybody that was abused,” UW athletics director Tom Burman told the Star-Tribune of the findings. “I’ve heard allegations of somebody being hit. None of that, as far as I can tell, ever happened. No one ever mentioned it, no one ever mentioned it as far as physically hitting somebody.

“Now, Coach Linder is an intense coach, and he is going to hold you accountable,” Burman continued. “I think the pressure got to a lot of people, including players and coaches, assistant coaches. There were times this year when we probably should have realized the pressure these kids were under, and the coaches were under. That falls a little bit on all of us. We do have mental health professionals that we have hired in our department. We need to use them more judiciously and get them engaged in our program.

“But there was nothing that would lead me to believe there was, I guess I would call it an ‘Oh s***’ moment. Nothing like that at all.”

Linder was asked how difficult the last two months have been on him personally.

“I go to bed at night, sleep at night knowing that the time I spent with those guys, regardless of what’s said, the time I spent with those guys in my office, the time I spent watching film with those guys, where my heart was at in terms of putting those guys in the best position to be successful,” Linder said. “I know what goes on a daily basis. Sometimes you’ve just got to ignore the noise and know better days are to come. That’s what we’re going to focus on.”

Linder mentioned all of the outgoing transfers by name, including the California trio, in wishing them well at their next stop. He took note of how Craig Bohl made some changes after the football program lost a lot of star power to the portal following the 2021 season.

New blood

The UW staff either previously recruited or had a relationship or connection to the transfers signed during the spring period.

The newcomers from the portal are Tulsa guard Sam Griffin, Nebraska forward Oleg Kojenets, Fort Lewis College guard Akuel Kot, Fullerton College guard Kobe Newton and Jamestown forward Mason Walters.

“You’re never going to be right all the time, but hopefully you can do a good enough job of vetting the situation, which we did a good job last year. It didn’t work out,” Linder said. “Those guys that left, we wish those guys nothing but the best. That’s all you can do. That’s just the nature of college athletics now, it’s more professional sports. Unfortunately, nobody has a contract that lasts more than one year. You can’t hold it against guys, and if guys feel like they’ve got a better opportunity in a different situation, you wish them the best.

“Also knowing too that there’s a lot of other good players out there and you’ve just got to find the ones that want to be here and want to do the things we want to do.”

UW also officially announced the signing of three high school prospects – guard Kael Combs of Nixa, Missouri; guard Nigle Cook of DeLand, Florida; and forward Cam Manyawu of Kansas City, Kansas – on Tuesday.

The Pokes return guards Brendan Wenzel and Kenny Foster and forward Caden Powell, as well as walk-on guard Cort Robinson, from last season.

“When you have four players left come early March, you can sit there and feel sorry for yourself or you just say we’re going to figure this out,” Linder said. “Coach DeWeese, I mean, he has been in that situation many a time, too. We looked at it as a challenge. We also looked at it as an opportunity like, how can we learn from what just happened because obviously there was mistakes that were made.

“Nobody else’s fault but me as the head coach. So how can we learn from those and how can we move forward?”

Supporting the team

When asked about the importance of fans forming a collective to generate name, image and likeness money for players, Linder said it will be critical if the Cowboys are to be in position to compete for MW championships and NCAA Tournament appearances.

“That’s the elephant in the room,” Linder said. “I mean, that’s the reality of college basketball right now. Obviously at this level of college basketball, if you want to compete for championships and if you want to retain your players, that’s the hard part is you can’t be a feeder system, you can’t be a junior college.

“My job is to go out and get the Graham Ikes of the world and the Jeremiah Odens and the guys we’ve got coming in now, but if you can’t keep them, it’s going to be tough to continue to grow, it’s going to be tough to get old.”

Linder talked a lot about loyalty after the three Pac-12 transfers entered the portal again. Anderson will play for Pepperdine and Agbonkpolo will play for MW rival Utah State next season. Kyman has not announced what his next move is.

Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson were certainly loyal Pokes, finishing their careers as sixth-year super seniors last season. Wenzel, Foster and Powell have a chance to end their careers in the brown and gold.

But losing the remaining members of Linder’s first UW recruiting class – Ike, Oden and DuSell – was painful for many loyal fans.

“We’re competitive. I don’t think it’s personal,” Linder said. “You’ve always got to have a bad guy, and that’s what you sign up for when you’re the head coach.”

