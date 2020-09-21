Veteran forward not returning to Wyoming's basketball team

LARAMIE -- A member of Wyoming's frontcourt won't return to the team this season.
After dealing with injuries the last couple of seasons, forward Austin Mueller has decided not to return to the program, a team spokesman told the Star-Tribune. Meuller was not listed on UW's updated roster Monday.
Mueller averaged 1.8 points and 1.5 rebounds in 33 career games for the Cowboys.
Mueller, who signed with UW out of Thunder Ridge (Colorado) High in 2016, was limited to just 20 games the last two seasons because of knee injuries. The 6-foot-6, 210-pounder started the first eight games of the 2018-19 season before tearing his ACL.
He returned to start the Cowboys' first three games last season before aggravating his surgically repaired knee. Mueller eventually had the knee scoped and was shut down again after 12 games.
Mueller, who's on track to graduate with a finance degree in December, is the sixth scholarship player to leave the program or transfer since the end of last season as the Cowboys' roster gets a makeover under first-year coach Jeff Linder, who was hired away from Northern Colorado in March to replace Allen Edwards. Linder inked the Mountain West's largest signing class this spring when he brought in seven recruits, including bigs Drew LaMont, Eoin Nelson, Jeremiah Oden and Graham Ike.
Ike, a 6-10, 240-pound freshman, will redshirt this season as he recovers from an ACL injury of his own.
Mueller's departure leaves the Cowboys with 12 scholarship players. Freshman forward John Grigsby, who was originally added to UW's roster as a preferred walk-on this spring, has been put on scholarship for the upcoming season.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
