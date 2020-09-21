Veteran forward not returning to Wyoming's basketball team

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE -- A member of Wyoming's frontcourt won't return to the team this season.

After dealing with injuries the last couple of seasons, forward Austin Mueller has decided not to return to the program, a team spokesman told the Star-Tribune. Meuller was not listed on UW's updated roster Monday.

Mueller averaged 1.8 points and 1.5 rebounds in 33 career games for the Cowboys.

Mueller, who signed with UW out of Thunder Ridge (Colorado) High in 2016, was limited to just 20 games the last two seasons because of knee injuries. The 6-foot-6, 210-pounder started the first eight games of the 2018-19 season before tearing his ACL.

He returned to start the Cowboys' first three games last season before aggravating his surgically repaired knee. Mueller eventually had the knee scoped and was shut down again after 12 games.