VIDEO: The Cowboys find out there are going dancing

Tension filled the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center on Sunday as the Wyoming Cowboys waited to learn whether they'd earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Cheers and dancing broke out when the team learned they were in. Star-Tribune college sports reporter Ryan Thorburn was there and capture the moment they found out.

The Cowboys received an at-large invitation to the Big Dance UW will face fellow No. 12 seed Indiana at the First Four on Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio (7:10 p.m., truTV).

The winner will advance to play No. 5 Saint Mary’s in the first round of the East Regional on Thursday in Portland, Oregon (5:20 p.m., TBS).

