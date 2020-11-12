Will the Mountain West's revised hoops format help maximize season amid pandemic? Jeff Linder, other coaches hope so

The 11-week league schedule is slated to run through the last week in February, which also allows time to possibly reschedule any games that have to be postponed before the Mountain West tournament begins March 10.

“I thought the first schedule that came out where it was pretty much what they’ve done in the past, having our guys go from here to there on airplanes, I just didn’t see how it was going to work,” Linder said. “I think the decision they made to go to two games in one location and having basically five home-and-away series, I just think that gives us a lot better chance to make sure we play as many games as possible.”

Linder isn’t the only one in favor of the change even if there’s an understanding around the league that some teams won’t have to play at the same road venues as others. The Mountain West has yet to release a new conference schedule.

“We’re not saying it’s going to be the right thing to do, but I do think when you look at it, Miami and Stetson, they just canceled their opening game and that’s two weeks away,” Nevada coach Steve Alford said. “In the state that we’re in, I think we’ve been proactive in trying to figure out what’s the best case to where our student-athletes are going to get to play games.